Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Worth 83.89 Billion USD by 2021

According to a new market research report "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Products (Machines, Dialyzer, AV Fistula, AV Graft, Bloodlines, Catheters, Transfer Sets, CAPD, APD) & Services, Modality (Conventional, Nocturnal), End User (In-center, Hospital, Home) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, this report studies the market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 83.89 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021.

The global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is categorized into two broad segments, namely, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis (HD) products and services market includes machines, consumables, and services. The peritoneal dialysis (PD) products and services market includes machines, concentrates/dialysates, catheters, transfer sets, and PD services. Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market has been segmented into in-center dialysis and home dialysis.

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension (major causes of kidney failure), rapid growth in the aging population, preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants due to lack of donors, and initiatives taken by leading players to introduce advanced products & services.

However, a number of product recalls and the risks & complications associated with dialysis are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In 2016, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market. The large share of this region is attributed to several factors, such as its higher per capita income as compared to other regions, favorable reimbursement scenario, and huge demand for dialysis procedures.

However, the Asia-Pacific dialysis market is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a large patient population base, increasing number of private and public owned dialysis centers, improving reimbursement and insurance scenario, and increasing government initiatives are propelling the growth of the dialysis market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players in the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.).

