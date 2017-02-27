Clinical Trial Management System Market Worth $2 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "(CTMS)Clinical Trial Management System Market Size By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Product (Enterprise Based, Site Based), By Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud, On Premise), By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Healthcare Providers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Poland, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says CTMS Market size is poised to surpass USD 2 billion by 2024.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in clinical trials outsourcing, rising R&D cost and favorable government initiatives will drive global clinical trial management system market size.

Improvements in regulatory framework for drug approvals and patent laws along with rapid economic development in emerging countries of India and China will expand clinical trial management system market size. Quality trials at reduced cost continues to remain unique proposition for regional industry growth.

Stringent regulatory guidelines to ensure drug safety & efficacy, extended approval time, difficulties in recruitment for trials and increasing number of clinical trial failures in phase II and phase III should hinder clinical trial management system market growth. Hardware component was valued at over USD 90 million in 2015, and is estimated to expand at 13.1% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. Pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their requirement to specialized firms in other regions. This has resulted in increase in sales of hardware components used for clinical trial management system.

Enterprise based accounted for over 70% of clinical trial management system market share in 2015 and is projected to grow at 13.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. It provides dedicated services with special in house capabilities for clinical trials management. Cloud delivery mode is projected to witness robust growth of over 15% from 2016 to 2024 and expected to reach over USD 350 million by 2024. In terms of revenue share, Web and On Premise together account for over 85% clinical trial management market share in 2015, growing at over 14% and 11.5% from 2016 to 2024 respectively.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are estimated to surpass USD 1.4 billion by 2024. As these organizations are continuously striving to develop potent novel drugs and therapeutics to use against diseases and disorders. China clinical trial management system market size is anticipated to generate over USD 270 million in terms of value by 2024. Increasing government policies to setup a research center and growing R&D investments in life sciences, pharmaceutical, and clinical research industries, along with combination of HIS with CTMS, additionally the increased clinical research outsourcing and increasing prevalence of diseases.

U.S. clinical trial management system market share was over 70% of regional industry revenue in 2015. The factors driving business growth include favorable regulatory environment, effective ADR monitoring and evaluation policies and improved government funding. Germany clinical trial management system market size held more than 15% industry share in 2015 and anticipated to exceed USD 180 million by 2024. Favorable clinical trial regulations should boost the industry growth over the forecast period.

India clinical trial management system market size was around USD 50 million in 2015, expected to witness robust growth of more than 22% from 2016 to 2024 due to growing preference for conducting clinical trials associated with its low cost and good quality of trials. Latin America clinical trial management system market size is expected to surpass USD 110 million by 2024, owing to favorable government regulations and increased adoption of new medical technologies in the areas of clinical chemistry and biomedical research.

Global clinical trial management system industry is highly fragmented and competitive in nature. Some of the notable industry players include MedNet Solutions, Oracle Corporation, Bio-Optronics, BioClinica, Medidata solutions, PAREXEL International Corporation, Merge Healthcare, DATATRAK International, and VEEVA Systems. Other prominent participants include eClinForce, Forte Research Systems, and DSG.

Clinical trial management system market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of value and volume in USD million from 2012 to 2024 , for the following segments:

CTMS Market, By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

CTMS Market, By Product

Enterprise Based

Site Based

CTMS Market, By Delivery Mode

Web

Cloud

On Premise

CTMS Market, By End Use

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Healthcare Providers

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA South Africa



