INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 27
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 24-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|189.59p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|191.45p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 24-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.51p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.37m
|Borrowing Level:
|12%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---