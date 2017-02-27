PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.79p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.02p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---