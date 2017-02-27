Guerbet Will Present Its Innovative Solutions for Medical Imaging at ECR 2017

VILLEPINTE, France, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From March 1 to 5 in Vienna (Austria)

Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast products and solutions for medical imaging, has announced its participation in the European Congress of Radiology (ECR), the flagship event for more than 20,000 medical imaging professionals from 133 countries.

The congress will be held from March 1 to 5, 2017 at the Austria Center Vienna (Vienna, Austria). It will enable Guerbet to inform the radiologist community of its innovations and its status as a new leader in imaging, present in 80 countries. The Group, which has 2,600 employees, has just celebrated its 90th anniversary and reached a milestone in its development by successfully integrating Mallinckrodt's "Contrast Media and Delivery Systems" business, acquired at the end of 2015.

At the ECR, Guerbet will present its solutions and services for X-ray imaging (CT-scan and angiography), MRI and Interventional Radiology and Theranostics.

Optimizing injections and dose monitoring

Guerbet will detail its progress in the flourishing Imaging Solutions and Services segment:

The new injector, Illumena® Néo, was unveiled at the last RSNA in Chicago in November 2016 . It is more modern and its console, touchscreen and display mode have been redesigned to provide a clearer and more comfortable user interface for radiographers.

The new DoseCare® software solution, currently being commercially deployed in Europe , allows radiology professionals to rigorously monitor the X-ray doses received by patients. Directive 2013/59/EURATOM, which will take effect on February 6, 2018 , requires that imaging centers commit to reducing the X-ray doses received by patients.

Meeting the expectations of radiologists

The latest news on MRI contrast products will be presented at a symposium organized by Guerbet on Friday March 3 by several international neuroradiology experts.

In Interventional Radiology and Theranostic, Guerbet will give details on its growing commitment in hepatic oncology but also in women's health with the use of its products for the radiography of the cavities of the uterus and the fallopian tubes (hysterosalpingography).

Finally, a new web and mobile application, "Radiology Events", will be unveiled. It will enable professionals to access information on radiology events, international congresses, local training sessions ... and to propose their own events.

