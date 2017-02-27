UAE's Mobile Security Startup, miFon Signs a Strategic Partnership with India's Leading Smartphone Company, Intex

DUBAI, UAE, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Smartphone, since its true advent 10 years ago in 2007, has become the fastest selling gadget in history. By 2020, over 80 per cent of world's population is expected to be using Smartphones.

An estimated 20 million phones are lost every month in India alone and only about 2 per cent of these are recovered. Global Statistics indicate a third of smartphone users experience loss every year. Anti-Theft Software in Mobile Phones Could Save Consumers $2.6B a Year in USA alone.

miFon, a powerful mobile security app developed by an UAE based startup led by a team of Indian professionals, ensures smartphone users no more have to worry about these.

miFon provides best in class powerful anti-theft measures like thiEfie, siRen, rLock, sOs Panic button to discreetly seek help in emergencies, smX to locate misplaced or lost phone even when internet is not available, miVac anti-malware protection, xFit to keep phone fit and as good as new, miBkup auto-magically back up precious data.

"Our strategic partnership with miFon will help us differentiate Intex in the crowded Android smartphone market. This is a step towards protecting our customers' investment in Smartphone as well as beyond." said Nitin Goel, VAS & Experience Head, Intex Technologies. "We are immensely delighted to partner with miFon. We evaluated leading mobile security platforms and found that miFon's focus, intent and capability on creating end-user value was way ahead of all the others", he added.

With proliferation of smartphones, increasing security risks, and mobile based payments, miFon can be the number one choice in terms of security, as it not only offers best in class protection for one's precious phone and data, but also their loved ones.

"You can never put a price on your phone, data or personal protection and miFon is the most powerful and easiest Android security suite to ensure you never have to" says miFon, Co-Founder & Chief Strategist, Abhijit Barua.

"miFon users will be able to protect their smartphones against malware, data-theft, device loss or theft to name a few. miFon has many unique features like Thiefie captures and mails pictures in case there is a device theft and smX to locate your misplaced or lost phone even if the phone is not connected to the internet" he added.

miFon's founder, Abhijit Barua, is a telecom and IT veteran, who has over 20 years of experience with global tech companies like AT&T, BT, Hewlett-Packard, SIFY, TATA VSNL, Vodafone and Wipro, ventured on his own to create a best in class mobile platform.

"We are honoured to partner with Intex, the leading Smartphone manufacturer in the World's second largest smartphone market, India. miFon's unique capabilities provide comprehensive protection to end users & differentiating value to our partners" said, miFon co-founder & Chief of Corporate Affairs, Partha Sarathi Guha Patra, an engineering professional turned entrepreneur with 30 years of experience in senior leadership positions. He had served Wipro Limited for more than 26 years as Senior Vice President & Head - Corporate Affairs, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, VP & Global Business Head - Defence, Aerospace & Security; VP & Head - Product Engineering & Embedded Application.

The miFon 9-in-1 Security Suite is available for free from Google Playstore. The PRO features are available on TRY&BUY and PRO subscriptions at US$14.95. IOS version will be availableby second half of 2017.

About Intex

Intex is an Indian handset manufacturer which pivoted from making computer peripherals. It is one of India's biggest smartphone makers. The company has also manufactured TVs and recently launched an Android smartwatch in a bid to expand its product portfolio.

About miFon

miFon 9-in-1 Security Suite is a mobile based security service from an UAE-based, Indian led tech startup, that provides best in class and ubiquitous anti-loss protection for device, data and family. To learn more, visit http://www.mifon.mobi or http://www.facebook.com/MIFONM or follow us on twitter @mifonm or email us on info@mifon.mobi