Exegy Launches Market Data Vendor Service

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 27,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Exegy Inc., a leading provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, announced today the launch of vending services for direct market data feeds from United States equities, commodities, and derivatives markets. The new Exegy X-Port service provides low-latency access to direct feed products from US markets at major co-location data centers. "Becoming a vendor of direct market data feeds and launching our X-Port service is a natural extension of our business," says chief executive officer James O'Donnell. "It enables us to respond to our customers' requests to expand the scope of our managed services to include connectivity to raw market data feeds and continuous monitoring and management of the requisite network infrastructure," adds O'Donnell.

Kevin Carrai, Vice President, Market Data & Access Services at Bats Global Markets, said "Bats is pleased to support a vendor like Exegy, which offers our customers fast and flexible access to our data at a low cost." Access to the service is available via 10 or 40 Gigabit network connections to an X-Port point of presence. The primary point of presence is in the Equinix NY4 data center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Other points of presence include the Carteret and Mahwah, New Jersey data centers for co-location with Nasdaq and NYSE markets, respectively. Exegy is currently an approved vendor of direct feeds for US equities and options from Bats, Nasdaq, NYSE, OTC Markets, and SIAC, with major US futures markets soon to follow. Trading firms have the ability to enable and disable new feeds on a monthly basis as their data needs change.

"Exegy X-Port is differentiated by its speed, service, and cost," says chief technology officer David Taylor. The underlying network for the service utilizes direct connections from each of the US markets directly to points of presence via the lowest possible latency fiber optic network links. The network delivers superior performance to legacy networks that carry the feeds to a centralized hub prior to distributing the data to end consumers. "In addition to a best-of-breed data network, X-Port leverages our global managed services infrastructure and team to deliver a superior customer experience," adds Taylor. Exegy provides continuous monitoring and management from its operations centers in St. Louis and London."While we believe X-Port will distinguish itself in the marketplace, we realize that the market data vending space is competitive. Accordingly, we have priced X-Port to grow the business quickly," adds James O'Donnell.

The new X-Port service may be combined with Exegy's products for market data normalization and distribution to achieve a comprehensive market data solution. Exegy is now able to bundle market data connectivity and vending services with its managed hardware-accelerated appliances and embedded software ticker plants. "X-Port enables us to address a major market trend where firms are looking to trusted vendors like Exegy to provide more front-office infrastructure as a managed service," says David Taylor.

About Exegy, Inc.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of élite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471655/exegy.jpg