$8.8 Billion Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market - Analysis By Product (Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers [CRT-P], Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators [CRT-D]) - Research and Markets

The global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) market is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025. Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and rising incidences of heart failure are expected to boost the CRT market growth over the forecast period.

According to statistics published by the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, about 6.0 million people within the U.S. region suffer from cardiac disorders, of which 0.8 million are affected by atrioventricular block leading to cardiac failure. Such a huge number leads to an increased cost of about USD 20-56 billion annually. CRT devices are being predominantly used to prevent the surgical cost and readmission rate in hospitals, thereby propelling its growth.

In addition, the on-going research to develop smaller, wireless/leadless and long-lasting CRT devices is expected to be a vital impact rendering driver. For instance, in September 2016, EBR Systems Inc., announced that it had attained the FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) consent for their Wireless Stimulation Endocardially (WiSE) technology in the U.S.

This technology is capable of stimulating the left ventricle internally leading to superior performance in comparison to devices with pacing systems placed near the collar bone. The study is expected to be started by mid-2017 with complete support by the FDA in terms of regulatory compliance, and financial aid.

