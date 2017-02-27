TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR)(CSE: DVR.CN) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that the Company has completed over 500 commercial, incident free, drone flights in 2016, clearly establishing Deveron as North America's leading drone-based data provider to the agricultural industry.

The Company is adding to its team in western Canada and will be able to provide drone data solutions throughout the 2017 grow season to customers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba - a potential market of 50 million acres.

According to PwC, the commercial drone industry is reported to be $127 billion, with agriculture making up $32.4 billion. In addressing this market opportunity, Deveron is building a standardized constellation of drones and sensors to provide a scalable data solution to growers throughout North America. The Company continues to expand its on-demand data solution that can support the decision-making of companies which are integrating drone technology in precision agriculture.

Deveron monetizes its drone data solution with multiple channels of customers, including crop protection and seed companies, agriculture retailers and cooperatives, independent agronomists and commercial size farm operators. The Company's focus is now to scale operations into new markets and continue to build relationships with leading companies in agriculture.

"A lot of companies are talking about drones these days, but Deveron has been able to monetize collection of data. In 2016 Deveron collected close to 1,000,000 data points on farms across North America," Deveron CEO David MacMillan commented. "We expect that number to grow exponentially as we target the 50 million acres of farmland in western Canada. The growing applications for drones in agriculture is a trend we recognized early on and one we continue to be excited about as we scale our data offering with all of our collaborative customers."

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is an enterprise drone data services company focused on agriculture, offering the opportunity to increase yields and reduce costs using sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data and eliminates technology and capital risks to the grower. The Company is building North America's largest standardized constellation of drones and sensors to provide access to on-demand, near real-time, farm level data.

