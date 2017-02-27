TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX: HRT)(OTC: HRTFF)(FRANKFURT: H4O) Harte Gold is pleased to announce key additions to its management team as it moves forward with various initiatives in support of production and expanded exploration programs at the Sugar Zone Property located in White River Ontario.

Stephen D. Ball P.Eng., General Manager, Sugar Zone Mine

Stephen is a geological engineer with over 30 years in the mining industry with technical, operations, human resources, corporate affairs and project management experience including safety and production optimization programs at Vale's narrow vein Coleman Mine, Sudbury and the underground expansion of Vale's Voisey's Bay operation in Labrador. Formerly co-chair of the Mining Tripartite Committee in Ontario, Stephen continues to act as steering committee Chair for the Canadian Miner Certification Program through the Mining Industry Human Resource Council (MIHR).

John H Kita, P.Eng., Chief Mine Geologist

John is a geological engineer with over 30 years in the mining industry with mineral production and advanced exploration experience and over a period of 15 years developed a specialization in narrow vein mining while serving as Chief Geologist at several narrow vein gold mines located in Ontario, Armenia, Tanzania and Venezuela. John has also authored several NI 43-101 resource reports and provided property evaluations.

Allan Armitage Ph.D. Geology, Chief Exploration Geologist

Allan is a professional geologist with over 25 years in the mining industry with a focus on exploration, resource estimation and assessment of a wide variety of commodities, with a particular emphasis on gold, base metals and uranium. John has managed several exploration projects throughout the Americas ranging from grass roots and advanced exploration to resource definition. Alan has authored several NI 43-101 resource and academic reports.

Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO said, "We are pleased to announce the addition of these very capable mining industry professionals to the Harte Gold team. Harte Gold is well positioned for successful acceleration of its Sugar Zone project development and exploration programs for 2017."

Stock options

Harte Gold also announced it has granted 1,600,000 stock options to acquire common shares of Harte Gold to a Director, employees and consultants. The stock options are exercisable at $0.42 for a period of five years from issuance.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

QA/QC Statement

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the company's core facilities in White River for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

Common Shares Outstanding: 437,737,982

