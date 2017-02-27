MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX: SMF)(OMX: SMF) today announced its updated mineral reserves and resources as of December 31, 2016.

Reserves & Resources - Overview

-- Total proven and probable mineral reserves stand at 3.0 million ounces -- Measured and indicated mineral resources remain constant at 3.0 million ounces -- Inferred resources increased by 22% to 2.6 million ounces -- Natougou inferred resources increased by 119% to 754,000 ounces

At the end of 2016, total proven and probable reserves stood at 28.2 million tonnes averaging 3.31 g/t Au for 3.0 million ounces as compared to 30.5 million tonnes at 3.32 g/t Au for 3.3 million ounces at the end of 2015. The slight decrease in reserves is due to depletion as SEMAFO produced 240,200 ounces of gold in 2016.

Inferred resources at Natougou amounted to 6.3 million tonnes averaging 3.72 g/t Au for 754,000 ounces of gold, an increase of 119% compared to year-end 2015. The increase in inferred resources is mainly attributable to the expansion of the West Flank Sector adjacent to the open-pit deposit.

The total exploration budget for 2017, which has initially been set at $23 million, will focus on reserves replacement and mine life extensions, and represents an increase over 2016.

All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves. Gold price assumptions for reserves and resources are unchanged from 2015 at US$1,100 and US$1,400 per ounce, respectively. See the attached table for more details.

Mana

At year-end 2016, Mana's mineral reserves totalled 18.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.88 g/t Au for 1.7 million ounces, compared to 21.0 million tonnes at 2.95 g/t Au for 2.0 million ounces at year-end 2015. The 13% decrease in gold reserves is mainly driven by depletion from mining at the Siou and Fofina open pit deposits during the year, slightly offset by the addition of reserves at Yama.

-- Siou's proven and probable reserves totalled 5.0 million tonnes averaging 4.29 g/t Au for 689,000 ounces of contained gold at the end of 2016. Inferred resources amounted to 5.8 million tonnes at 3.70 g/t Au containing 693,200 ounces. In 2017, the $5 million initial exploration budget for Mana will focus on the Siou Sector where $1 million of the Mana budget has been allotted to testing the potential for an underground operation. -- As at December 31, 2016, reserves at the Fofina deposit were almost depleted and ore extraction will end at the beginning of the second quarter of 2017. -- The mineral reserves estimate for Wona remains unchanged from 2015 as stripping of the Wona Nord pillar only commenced in the second half of 2016. At year-end 2016, reserves stood at 12.4 million tonnes at a grade of 2.30 g/t Au for 912,600 ounces of contained gold.

Table 2 presents the reserves and resources estimate at the Mana pits as at December 31, 2016.

Tapoa (Natougou Project)

As the project is currently under construction, the open-pit proven and probable mineral reserves estimate for Natougou remains unchanged from 2015 at 9.6 million tonnes averaging 4.15 g/t Au for 1.3 million ounces of contained gold.

Following establishment of an initial exploration budget of $15 million for Natougou in 2017, an $8.5 million infill drilling program has already begun on the West Flank with the goal of upgrading the inferred mineral resources into the indicated category. During the second half of the year, we intend to carry out studies into a potential underground operation accessible by a decline at the bottom of the open pit on the West Flank. An amount of $1.3 million has been earmarked for this purpose.

Yactibo (Nabanga Deposit)

Inferred resources at the Nabanga deposit remain unchanged at 1.8 million tonnes at 10.0 g/t Au for 590,000 ounces of contained gold. The NI 43-101 Technical Report for Yactibo Permit Group, Nabanga Gold Deposit was filed in June 2015 on SEDAR.

Table 1 gives our consolidated mineral reserves and resources as at December 31, 2016.

Qualified Person

The mineral reserves and resources were estimated as at December 31, 2016 in accordance with the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Updates on the proven and probable mineral reserves and the measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources, with the exception of the reserves of the Natougou deposit, were carried out by an in-house team under the direction of Michel Crevier, P.Geo MScA, Vice-President, Exploration and Mine Geology and SEMAFO's Qualified Person, who has reviewed this press release. For the mineral reserves estimate for the Tapoa (Natougou Project), please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report that was filed on SEDAR on March 28, 2016.

Table 1 - Consolidated Reserves and Resources

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tapoa(1,2,4,5,6) Yactibo(1,3,4,5,7) PROPERTY Mana(1,2,4,5,6) (Natougou Project) (Nabanga Project) Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MINERAL RESERVES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proven ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes 10,242,000 1,583,000 11,825,000 Grade (g/t Au) 3.09 6.46 3.54 Ounces 1,017,000 329,000 1,346,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Probable ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes 8,400,000 7,984,000 16,384,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.63 3.69 3.15 Ounces 710,600 947,000 1,657,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes 18,642,000 9,567,000 28,209,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.88 4.15 3.31 Ounces 1,727,600 1,276,000 3,003,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MINERAL RESOURCES (exclusive of reserves) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Measured ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes 9,050,000 70,000 9,120,000 Grade (g/t Au) 1.47 1.90 1.48 Ounces 428,600 4,000 432,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes 35,981,000 2,602,000 38,583,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.04 2.48 2.07 Ounces 2,360,600 207,000 2,567,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL M&I ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes 45,031,000 2,672,000 47,703,000 Grade (g/t Au) 1.93 2.46 1.96 Ounces 2,789,200 211,000 3,000,200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes 13,022,000 6,298,000 1,840,000 21,160,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.95 3.72 10.00 3.79 Ounces 1,233,600 754,000 590,000 2,577,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The Corporation indirectly owns a 100% interest in all of its permits, except for the permits held by SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A. and SEMAFO Boungou S.A., respectively, in which the Government of Burkina Faso holds a 10% interest. (2) Mineral reserves and resources at Mana and at Tapoa (Natougou project) were estimated using a gold price of $1,100 and $1,400 per ounce, respectively. (3) Mineral resources at Yactibo Permit Group (Nabanga project) were reported above a 5.0 g/t Au cut-off grade. (4) Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences in the figures. (5) All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves. (6) As of December 31, 2016. (7) As of June 30, 2015.

Table 2 - Mana, Burkina Faso(1,2,3)

---------------------------------------------------------------- DEPOSITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 PROVEN RESERVES PROBABLE RESERVES Grade Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4) Tonnage ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANA(1,2,3) WONA-KONA 6,060,000 2.35 457,900 6,308,000 NYAFE 263,000 5.85 49,400 4,000 FOFINA 199,000 3.38 21,600 12,000 SIOU 3,535,000 4.14 470,500 1,461,000 YAMA - - - 615,000 ROMPAD 185,000 2.96 17,600 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 10,242,000 3.09 1,017,000 8,400,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- DEPOSITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 PROBABLE RESERVES TOTAL RESERVES Grade Grade (g/t Au) Ounces(4) Tonnage (g/t Au) Ounces(4) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANA(1,2,3) WONA-KONA 2.24 454,700 12,368,000 2.30 912,600 NYAFE 5.02 700 267,000 5.84 50,100 FOFINA 2.69 1,000 211,000 3.33 22, 600 SIOU 4.65 218,400 4,996,000 4.29 688,900 YAMA 1.81 35,800 615,000 1.81 35,800 ROMPAD - - 185,000 2.96 17,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 2.63 710,600 18,642,000 2.88 1,727,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- DEPOSITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 MEASURED INDICATED Grade (g/t Tonnage Au) Ounces(4) Tonnage ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANA(1,2,3) WONA-KONA 1,419,000 1.98 90,200 21,696,000 NYAFE 300,000 5.60 54,100 230,000 FOFINA 412,000 3.67 48,600 309,000 YAHO 5,738,000 0.91 168,500 11,636,000 FILON 67 26,000 2.72 2,300 9,000 FOBIRI 469,000 1.80 27,100 114,000 SIOU 686,000 1.71 37,800 1,879,000 YAMA - - - 108,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 9,050,000 1.47 428,600 35,981,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- DEPOSITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 INDICATED TOTAL RESOURCES Grade Grade (g/t (g/t Au) Ounces(4) Tonnage Au) Ounces(4) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANA(1,2,3) WONA-KONA 2.55 1,778,400 23,115,000 2.51 1,868,600 NYAFE 5.84 43,100 530,000 5.70 97,200 FOFINA 4.04 40,200 721,000 3.83 88,800 YAHO 0.88 330,800 17,374,000 0.89 499,300 FILON 67 3.59 1,000 35,000 2.93 3,300 FOBIRI 1.52 5,600 583,000 1.74 32,700 SIOU 2.65 160,100 2,565,000 2.40 197,900 YAMA 0,41 1,400 108,000 0.40 1,400 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 2.04 2,360,600 45,031,000 1.93 2,789,200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- DEPOSITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 INFERRED Tonnage Grade (g/t Au) Ounces(4) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANA(1,2,3) WONA-KONA 3,463,000 2.96 329,600 NYAFE 151,000 5.86 28,400 FOFINA 88,000 3.73 10,500 YAHO 223,000 0.78 5,600 FILON 67 6,000 6.32 1,100 FOBIRI 578,000 1.39 25,800 MAOULA 2,628,000 1.62 137,100 SIOU 5,834,000 3.70 693,200 YAMA 51,000 1.42 2 300 TOTAL 13,022,000 2.95 1,233,600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The Corporation indirectly owns 90% of SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A., which directly holds the interest in the Mana Mine reserves and resources. (2) Mineral reserves and resources were estimated using a gold price of $1,100 and $1,400 per ounce, respectively. (3) All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves. (4) Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences in the figures.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposits of Siou and Fofina, and is advancing construction of the Natougou Project. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

