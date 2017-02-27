2016 saw JinkoSolar emerge as the world's biggest PV module producer, shipping some 6.65 GW of solar modules. The spin-off of its project development business, JinkoSolar Power Engineering Group, brought in RMB1.01 billion ($145.2 million), helping the company to register a net income for the quarter of close to RMB1 billion ($144 million).

Jinko's FY revenues came it at RMB21.4 billion ($3.08 billion), up 38.5% YoY. Including the sale of its downstream activities, Jinko's revenues topped RMB22.35 billion ($3.22 billion), up almost 40% YoY.

While this paints a rosy picture for the Chinese solar giant, Q4 2016 saw falling revenues and margins despite increasing shipments. Jinko shipped 1.733 GW of modules in Q3, up 7.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 1.3% YoY.

On this result, Jinko registered revenues of RMB5.12 billion ($737.6 million), a fall of 3.9% QoQ and 13.7% YoY. Its electricity generation revenues brought in $15.4 million in Q3, cash-flow ...

