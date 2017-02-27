Genesys Acquires Silver Lining Solutions to Enrich Workforce Optimisation Product Offering

Customer experience leader enhances employee engagement to help organisations improve service, increase revenue, and reduce costs

SAN FRANCISCO and BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Genesys® (www.genesys.com/uk), the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions, has completed the acquisition of privately held Silver Lining Solutions Ltd., a provider of industry-leading employee performance optimisation software and Genesys OEM partner.

Silver Lining Solutions develops employee performance optimisation software that helps improve employee engagement and performance, enabling organisations to serve customers better, increase sales and operational effectiveness, and reduce costs.

The acquisition of Silver Lining Solutions further expands Genesys' capabilities to help organisations elevate employee engagement and improve business results related to sales, collections, workforce productivity, and customer satisfaction.

"Silver Lining Solutions has been a valued Genesys OEM partner since 2009," said Paul Segre, chief executive officer of Genesys. "Employee engagement is key to customer experience. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to innovation and leadership in this rapidly evolving market. Assessing and evaluating employee behaviors, skills, and capabilities is critical for managing and understanding overall workforce performance and customer satisfaction - and ultimately, in improving a company's bottom line."

The award-winning U.K.-based company was founded in 2001 and has offices in the U.K., Asia Pacific and the U.S. Genesys has been offering the Silver Lining Solutions Performance DNA portfolio comprised of Optimizer and Planner, through Genesys Skills Management, which bundles Genesys Skills Assessor with Genesys Training Manager into one package.

"This announcement underlines our strategy for augmenting organic growth with acquisitions that give us complementary best-of-breed technologies," Segre said. "This strategy not only gives our customers a competitive advantage, but is integral to our mission of powering the best customer experiences on the planet."

About Genesys

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. We put the customer at the centre of everything we do and passionately believe that great customer engagementdrives great business outcomes. More than 10,000 companies in over 100 countries trust the industry's #1 customer experience platform to orchestrate seamless omnichannel customer journeysand build lasting relationships. With a strong track record of innovation and a never-ending desire to be first, Genesys is the only company recognised by top industry analysts as a leader in both cloud and on-premise customer engagement solutions. Visit http://www.genesys.com/uk.

Connect with Genesys viaTwitter,Facebook,YouTube,LinkedIn, and theGenesys blog.

Media Contacts:

Christine Holley

Senior Director of Market Communications

Genesys

christine.holley@genesys.com

+1 317.715.8220

Lisa Hawes or Sarah Koniniec

Sterling Communications for Genesys

genesys@sterlingpr.com

+1 408.395.5500

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/408485/Geneys_RGB_Logo.jpg