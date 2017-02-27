TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

27 February 2017

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms Jan Etherden, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a non-executive director of LXI REIT plc on 27 February 2017, for which shares were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange the same day.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.twentyfourincomefund.com





Rebecca Booth

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189

Email: rb235@ntrs.com



