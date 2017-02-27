sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.02.2017 | 13:14
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 27

27 February 2017

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms Jan Etherden, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a non-executive director of LXI REIT plc on 27 February 2017, for which shares were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange the same day.

Enquiries:
Company website: www.twentyfourincomefund.com



Rebecca Booth
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189
Email: rb235@ntrs.com


© 2017 PR Newswire