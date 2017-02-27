Global $7.3 Billion Electrical Enclosures Markets, 2021: Rising Electricity Demand, Energy Network Upgrades And Replacements, Favorable Government Regulations & Increasing Industrialization - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Electrical Enclosures" report to their offering.

The global electrical enclosures market should reach $7.3 billion by 2021 from $5.0 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, from 2016 to 2021.

The scope of this report is broad and covers different rules and regulations used globally in the manufacture and installation of different electrical enclosure types. The market is divided into electrical enclosure types by materials, means of production, market structure, location of installation, and by the application used in different industries and households. The market for electrical enclosures is also estimated by regional market by material type. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are given for each estimate.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional electrical enclosures market. It explains the major market drivers of the global electrical enclosure industry, the current trends within the industry, major industry challenges and the regional dynamics of the global electrical enclosures market. The analysis concludes with a special focus on the supplier landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global electrical enclosure industry. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



This report provides:

- An overview of the global markets for electrical enclosures.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Coverage of the various rules and regulations used globally in manufacturing and installing different types of electrical enclosures.

- Current trends within the industry, major industry challenges and the regional dynamics of the global electrical enclosures market.

- Analysis of different types of electrical enclosure divided by: materials broken out by metrics such as means of production, market structure, location of installation, and application.

- Detailed analysis of market factors, specifically the market's drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

- A look at the supplier landscape with a focus on major companies through profiles.



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

- Information Sources

- Research Methodology

2: Summary

3: Overview

- Definition

- Electrical Enclosure Type By Materials Used

- Electrical Enclosure Type By Size

- Electrical Enclosure Type By Production

- Electrical Enclosure Type By Application

- Standards And Regulations For Electrical Enclosures

- Nema Classifications And Field Of Application

- Ingress Protection Classifications

4: Global Market Forecast For Electrical Enclosures

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Type

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosure By Size

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Production Type

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosure By Usability

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Material Type

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Industry

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Market Structure

- Global Market For Metallic Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Metallic Type

- Global Market For Mild-Steel Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Aluminum Steel Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Other Metallic Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Metallic Electrical Enclosures By Industry

- Global Market For Metallic Electrical Enclosures In Energy And Power By Region

- Global Market For Metallic Electrical Enclosures In The Manufacturing Industry By Region

- Global Market For Metallic Electrical Enclosures In The Processing Industry By Region

- Global Market For Metallic Electrical Enclosures In Other Industries By Region

- Global Market For Non-Metallic Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Electrical Enclosures By Non-Metallic Type

- Global Market For Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Polycarbonate Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Other Non-Metallic Electrical Enclosures By Region

- Global Market For Non-Metallic Electrical Enclosures By Industry

- Global Market For Non-Metallic Electrical Enclosures In Energy And Power By Region

- Global Market For Non-Metallic Electrical Enclosures In The Manufacturing Industry By Region

- Global Market For Non-Metallic Electrical Enclosures In The Process Industry By Region

- Global Market For Non-Metallic Electrical Enclosures In Other Industries By Region

5: Industry Drivers

- Rising Electricity Demand

- Energy Network Upgrades And Replacements

- Favorable Government Regulations

- Increasing Industrialization

6: Industry Constraints

- Reduced Demand For Metallic Enclosures Mainly Due To Rust

- Increasing Raw Material Cost

- Increasing Competition From Unorganized Market In Developing Regions With Low Safety Regulatory Standards

- Inexpensive Imports From Asian Countries: A Threat To Developed Market Players

7: Supplier Landscape And Company Profiles

- Adalet

- Allied Moulded Products Inc.

- Apx Enclosures Inc.

- Atlas Manufacturing

- Attabox

- Austin Electrical Enclosures

- B&R Enclosures

- Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd.

- Bison Profab

- Bud Industries

- Durham Co.

- Eaton Corp. Plc

- Eldon Holding AB

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Ensto Group

- Fibox Oy AB

- Gaurang Electronic Industries

- GE Industrial Solutions

- Hammond Manufacturing

- Hubbell Inc.

- Integra Enclosures

- Milbank Manufacturing Co.

- Penn Panel And Box Co.

- Pentair Ltd.

- Phoenix Mecano AG

- R. Stahl Inc.

- Ralston Metal Products Ltd.

- Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG.

- Robroy Industries Inc.

- Rolec India Pvt. Ltd.

- Saginaw Control And Engineering

- Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures

- Schneider Electric

- Siemens Ag

- Spelsberg

- Sro Group Pty Ltd.

- Tegrel Ltd.

- Tejas Electrical Enclosures Mfg Inc.

- Thomas & Betts Corp.

- Uriarte Safybox, S.A.

- Vynckier Enclosure Systems

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/66jlg3/global_markets

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





