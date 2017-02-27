Spinnaker Support Continues to Advance into Middle Eastern Markets

DUBAI,United American Emirates, Feb. 27,2017 /PRNewswire/-- Spinnaker Support, the leading worldwide provider of third-party support, managed services, and consulting for Oracle and SAP enterprise software applications, reported today that it continues to build momentum into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) enterprises.

To date, Spinnaker Support has delivered third-party support to fifty-four (54) enterprises with operations in the GCC. More and more local public and private organizations are exploring and adopting third-party support to reduce costs, gain better support, and redirect spend that focuses on their forward-looking IT initiatives such as cloud migration.

"GCC countries are paying higher annual support and maintenance fees to the two leading software megavendors yet realizing a decreasing level of service," said Nigel Pullan, Vice President of EMEA and APAC for Spinnaker Support. "A rising number of the region's most recognized midsized companies and conglomerates have already begun to weigh the benefits a 'maintenance vacation' from vendor-provided support. Like many others around the world, SAP and Oracle users from the GCC are resisting forced marches to new upgrades that won't yield an acceptable return-on-investment. And, in many cases, the software vendor's cloud offerings are not yet ready for primetime. Spinnaker Support works with organizations running SAP and Oracle to help guide them to the cloud, at the right time and under the right circumstances."

Spinnaker Support's proven approach for launching into emerging markets uses a combination of direct and partner-led sales and support channels. Continues Mr. Pullan, "Spinnaker Support deploys a unique blend of third-party support, managed services, consulting, and technology advisory services to keep legacy software functional and adaptable to business change as other technology stack components evolve. The GCC market is ripe and we are here helping guide and support on a local level."

Spinnaker Support will exhibit as a Platinum sponsor at this week's Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Dubai targeted at CIOs. The event will run from Tuesday 28 February through Thursday 2 March and affords attending IT leaders an opportunity to meet with Spinnaker Support senior management and customers to explore the feasibility of switching to the third-party support model.

On Wednesday March 1 at 11:30 am , Spinnaker Support customer Segun Oyeniyi will present a case study on how his organization reduced support costs by 60% after switching to third-party support. Mr. Oyeniyi is Head of Business Applications at Oando PLC, Nigeria's largest energy provider.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the world's fastest growing and most trusted provider of third-party support, managed services, and consulting for enterprises that run SAP and Oracle software in more than 90 countries.

Customers who switch to Spinnaker Support's ISO 9001:2008 third-party support model gain significantly better SAP and Oracle application support for a fraction of the price. Third-party support includes bug fixes (including all customizations), global tax and regulatory updates, and general inquiries and advisory support.

Tailored application and technical managed services delivering specialized system administration, performance tuning, and troubleshooting skills to dive deeper into a customer's operations and address a broader array of their issues.

Strategic consulting projects specifically targeting the continuous improvement and development of Oracle and SAP enterprise applications and surrounding technologies.

Spinnaker Support's blend of services from a single vendor span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit www.spinnakersupport.com, call +44 (0)20 8242 1785 internationally or 877-476-0576 in the U.S./Canada or. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.