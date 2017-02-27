DisplayLink, the leading provider of USB graphics technology, today launched their new DisplayLink XR branding and reference designs for 60GHz ultra low-latency wireless virtual reality headset solutions at Mobile World Barcelona, 2017.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005668/en/

DisplayLink Wireless Virtual Reality Reference Designs (Graphic: Business Wire)

Following the huge interest and resounding success of a wireless VR concept showcased last month at CES 2017, DisplayLink is proud to announce new branding for their virtual reality solutions and the launch of comprehensive reference designs for both wireless VR PCB and Headset Adaptors. These solutions leverage silicon with performance to scale over the next two VR headset resolution nodes with immediate availability.

"It felt like the world came to see us at CES and the feedback was electric," said John Cummins, SVP Sales and Marketing. "Shortly after our first public demo a month ago, we're proud to now launch reference designs for wireless VR at Mobile World Congress. These implementations include DisplayLink silicon, software, and 60GHz wireless enabling VR Headset OEMs to deliver solutions that fulfill the promise of totally immersive cable-free VR for commercial and gaming applications."

"Virtual Reality is taking the world by storm right now and DisplayLink is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that can be fitted to exiting headsets or integrated into emerging designs," said Graham O'Keeffe, CEO and Chairman of DisplayLink. "We're leveraging proven and scalable technology already used by millions of users to drive retina resolution displays, and adding new techniques to further reduce latency. This is a very exciting time for us and the industry, and I'm confident the forthcoming solutions from DisplayLink can rapidly propel wireless VR adoption."

The new branding spearheads the announcement of comprehensive reference designs for partners to directly integrate into headsets and wireless VR adaptors. From enclosure designs and PCBs, through to software/firmware, DisplayLink XR reference designs enable a complete end-to-end solution for OEMs.

Come see the DisplayLink XR in action on the show floor at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona at booth Congress Square CS122 near Hall 7.

For more information on DisplayLink products visit http://www.displaylink.com. Watch the video introduction highlighting the new reference designs on the DisplayLink YouTube Channel. A VR brochure is available from the DisplayLink website.

About DisplayLink® Plug and Display Solutions.

DisplayLink (www.displaylink.comdevelops hardware and software solutions to enable easy connectivity between monitors and computing devices over standard interfaces such as USB, Ethernet, and wireless networks. DisplayLink's technology increases productivity and ease-of-use in the multi-display workspace and is deployed to millions of users through globally branded PC products including universal docking stations, monitors, projectors, zero client systems and display adapters. For more information and product details, visit the DisplayLink Shop and follow DisplayLink on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

DisplayLink and the DisplayLink logo are registered trademarks of DisplayLink Corp, All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005668/en/

Contacts:

DisplayLink

Andy Davis, (886) (0)988-58-4000

pr@displaylink.com