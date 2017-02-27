Sampo Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 February 2017 at 2:20 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 February 2017 over five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's entire stock. The voting rights attached to the shares owned directly or through financial instruments remained below five (5) per cent of total number of voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 560,000,000 shares, of which 558,800,000 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 564,800,000.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.95% shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.09% shares



Below 5% voting rights 5.04% shares



Below 5% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable)



Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 27,722,134 shares

Below 5% voting rights 4.95% shares

Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 27,722,134 shares

Below 5% voting rights 4.95% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 58,676 shares





Below 5% voting rights 0.01% shares



Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 457,991 shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.08% shares



Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 516,667 shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.09% shares



Below 5% voting rights

