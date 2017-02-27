sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

SAMPO PLC           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      27 February 2017 at 2:20 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 February 2017 over five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's entire stock. The voting rights attached to the shares owned directly or through financial instruments remained below five (5) per cent of total number of voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 560,000,000 shares, of which 558,800,000 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 564,800,000.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.95% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.09% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.04% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

  		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,722,134 shares
Below 5% voting rights 		  4.95% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,722,134 shares
Below 5% voting rights 		4.95% shares
Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 58,676 shares


Below 5% voting rights		 0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 457,991 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.08% shares

Below 5% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 516,667 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.09% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)