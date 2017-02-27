Global Markets for Gasifiers 2015- to 2021 Including Fixed-Bed, Fluidized-Bed, Entrained-Flow, and Plasma - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Gasifiers" report to their offering.

The global market for new gasifiers is expected to reach 1088 units by 2021 from 887 units in 2016, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2015 through 2021.



This report identifies, characterizes, describes and forecasts the markets for gasifiers on a global and regional basis. Attention is given to national/state incentives, international agreements, regulatory regimes and political policies that foster, hinder or avoid the implementation of gasifiers.

Forecasts are provided to estimate the robustness of the gasifier markets in their different size ranges, feedstocks and applications over time, covering the period of 2015 through 2021.

This report provides market data under geographic segmentation as well as technology segmentation. Estimated values provided where available are based on manufacturers' total revenues.



This report provides:

- An exploration of the global markets for gasifiers

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

- A breakdown of the types of gasifier technologies, including fixed-bed, fluidized-bed, entrained-flow, and plasma

- Examinations of feedstocks, such as fossil fuel (coal, petcoke, and residuals), wood, forestry products, waste and waste wood, seed hulls, nut shells, organic refuse, and others (oil palm plantation waste, corn cobs and stover, coconut husks)

- Examination of government support mechanisms, climate change policy impacts, and market expansion constraints, such as emissions, component costs, natural gas and shale gas prices, and land requirements for feedstocks

- Profiles of major players in the industry

Each region is unique in terms of feedstock availability and growth in gross domestic product (GDP). The gasifier market for each segment is analyzed in individual chapters.

Under technology segmentation, the report divides the global market into eight technology applications:

- Coal to energy (CTE).

- Coal to liquids (CTL).

- Biomass to energy (BTE).

- Biomass to liquids (BTL).

- Direct reduced iron (DRI) melting.

- Pet coke (includes refinery residuals).

- Waste to energy (WTE).

- Plasma gasifiers.

The status of technology development for each application is reviewed. The efficiencies possible under gasification and other competing technologies available in the specific markets determine the end cost to users.

Gasifiers have become a mainstream product in a broad range of applications, which include central power stations, waste treatment, industrial chemicals production, on-site small industrial operations, district cogeneration, residences in rural economically poor areas and more. They are becoming an essential part of the energy conversion landscape and are already a multibillion-dollar-a-year diversified industry on a strong growth path globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Gasification

- Gasifiers

- Gasifier Manufacturers

- Market Drivers

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

2: Summary

3: Overview: Gasifier Technologies

- Gasifier Market Structure

- Types Of Gasifiers

- Functional Distinguishing Design Features

- Gasifier System Components

- Physical Characteristics Of Gasifiers

- Gasification + Direct Reduced Iron

- Company-Specific Gasification Technologies

- Suppliers That Offer Specific Technologies For The Gasifier Markets

4: Gasifier Applications And Market Trends

- Gasification Applications

- Gasifier Cost Analysis

- Gasifier Market Trends Worldwide

5: Patent Analysis Of Gasifier Technologies

- Patent Analysis By Year

- Core Patents On Gasifier Technologies

- Patent Analysis By Company/Institution

- Patent Analysis By Region

- Patent Analysis By Technology

6: World Gasifier Market Forecasts

- Gasifier Application Market

- Gasifier Markets By Region

- Export And Import Data

7: North American Gasifier Markets

- Forecast For North American Gasifier Markets

8: Western European Gasifier Market Forecast

- Laws And Regulations Impacting The Gasifier Markets In Western Europe

- Financial Incentives For Gasifiers In Western Europe

- Gasifier Markets In Western Europe

9: Pacific Rim Gasifier Markets

- Chinese Gasifier Markets

- Japanese Gasifier Market

- Philippines, South Korea And Taiwan Gasifier Markets

- Pacific Rim Countries Gasifier Market Forecasts

10: Southeast Asian Gasifier Markets

- Energy Markets In Southeast Asia

- Coal Market In Indonesia

- Natural Gas In Southeast Asia

- Biomass In Southeast Asia

- Southeast Asian Gasifier Market Forecasts

11: Gasifier Market In Southwest Asia

- India

- Bangladesh

- Myanmar

- Pakistan

- Sri Lanka

- Southwest Asia - Gasifier Market Forecast

12: Eastern European, Russian And Middle Eastern Gasifier Markets

- Energy Markets In Eastern Europe

- Forecasts For Gasifier Markets In Eastern Europe, Russia And The Middle East

13: Gasifier Markets In The Southern Hemisphere

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Africa

- Latin America And The Caribbean

- Forecast Of The Gasifier Markets In The Southern Hemisphere

14: Directory Of Companies Active In The Global Gasifier Market



- Aboriginal Cogeneration Corp.

- Access Energy Technologies Ltd.

- Adaptivearc Inc.

- Advanced Plasma Power Ltd.

- AESI Llc

- Agilyx

- AGRO Power Gasification Plant PVT. Ltd.

- Air Liquide (Lurgi)

- Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

- Alentec

- All Power Labs Llc

- Alqimi (Formerly Absi)

- Alstom

- Alter Nrg Corp.

- AMEC Foster Wheeler

- AMEC Foster Wheeler - Global Power Group

- Andritz AG

- Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- Appro Technology

- Arrya Hi-Tech Energy

- Associated Engineering Works

- Babcock & Wilcox Voelund A/S

- Balboa Pacific Corp.

- Bellwether Gasification Technologies Ltd.

- Benreg Europe GMBH

- Bioresidue Energy Technology Pvt. Ltd.

- Btg Bioliquids

- Careco (PVT.) Ltd.

- Chanderpur Works Pvt. Ltd.

- Changzheng Engineering Co. Ltd.

- Chemrec AB

- Chinook Sciences Llc

- Cho-Power

- Chongqing Fengyu Electric Equipment Co. Ltd.

- Choren Industrietechnik Gmbh

- Clariant International

- Community Power Corp.

- Concord Blue Engineering Gmbh

- Conocophillips

- Core Biofuel

- Corex (U.K.) Ltd.

- Cortus Energy

- Cosmo Powertech PVT. Ltd.

- Creapor S.A.

- Creative Energy Systems

- Cynar Plc

- Diversified Contractors Inc.

- DKRW Advanced Fuels

- DNV Gl Noble Denton

- DPS Global

- Dutemp Corp.

- Dynamis Energy

- E. B. Mechanism PVT. Ltd.

- Ebara Corp.

- Eco-Energys

- Ecofogao

- Ecoremedy Energy Technologies

- Ener-G Holdings Plc

- Energiron Danieli

- Energy Works Group

- Enerkem

- Enersol Technologies Inc.

- Enova Energy Group

- Ensyn Corp.

- Entrade Energy Corp

- Envergent Technologies

- Epic

- ETA Heiztechnik Gmbh

- Ethos Energy

- Europlasma Group

- Excelsior Energy Inc.

- Frontline Bioenergy Llc

- Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc.

- Gasek OY

- GB Energy Holding S.R.O.

- GE Oil & Gas

- Global Energy Collaborations

- GP Green Energy Systems

- Greatpoint Energy

- GTS Syngas S.Rl./Gmbh

- Haldor Topsoe A/S

- Heat Transfer International (Hti)

- Herz Energietechnik

- Hitachi Zosen Corp.

- Host Bioenergy

- Husk Power Systems PVT. Ltd.

- ICM Inc.

- Ils-Partners Inc.

- Inentec Inc.

- Ineos Bio

- Innerpoint Energy Corp.

- Inertam

- Infinite Energy Pvt. Ltd.

- International Environmental Technologies Inc. (Iet)

- Interstate Waste Technologies

- Iqr Solutions AB

- Japan Blue Energy Co. Ltd.

- Jaroslav Cankar A Syn Atmos

- Kawasaki Heavy Industries

- KBR

- Kinc Mineral Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

- Kinsei Sangyo Co. Ltd.

- Klean Industries Inc.

- Kobelco Eco-Solutions Co. Ltd.

- Krann Engineering

- Linc Energy Ltd.

- Linde AG

- Magnegas Corp.

- Manglam Biomass Gasifiers

- Maverick Synfuels

- Metso Paper Inc.

- Meva Energy AB

- Midrex

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental And Chemical Engineering

- Mothermik GMBH

- Netpro Renewable Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd.

- Nexterra Systems Corp.

- Novo Energy Llc

- Organic Energy Inc.

- Outotec Energy Products

- OVN Bio Energy PVT. Ltd.

- Peat International

- Peat International USA

- PHG Energy

- Phoenix Bioenergy Llc

- Phoenix Energy

- Phoenix Products

- Phoenix Solutions Co.

- Philcarbon

- Plantec S.R.L.

- Plasco Energy Group

- Plasma Power Llc

- Plasma2Energy

- Powerhouse Energy Group Plc

- Primus Green Energy

- PRM Energy Systems Inc.

- Pyrogenesis

- Radhe Renewable Energy Development PVT. Ltd.

- Recovered Energy Inc.

- Renewables Plus SDN BHD

- Rentech Inc.

- Repotec Umwelttechnik GMBH

- Rishipooja Energy And Engineering Co.

- Saint-Gobain Industriekeramik Dusseldorf Gmbh

- Sasol

- Shell

- Siemens Fuel Gasification Technology Gmbh

- Sinerga S.A.

- Sm Bioleum Resources PVT. Ltd.

- Solena Group

- Stak Properties Llc

- Sundrop Fuels Inc.

- Superior Gasification

- Synata Bio (Formerly Coskata, Inc.)

- Synergy Electric Pvt. Ltd.

- Synterra Energy

- Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

- Taim Weser S.A.

- Takuma Co. Ltd.

- Tangshan Keyuan Environmental Protection Technology & Equipment Co. Ltd.

- Tarm Biomass

- Taylor Biomass Energy Llc

- Tenova Hyl (Part Of The Techint Group)

- Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc.

- Tetronics Ltd.

- Thermal Power Research Institute (Tpri)

- Thermochem Recovery International Inc.

- Thompson Spaven

- Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG

- Topline Energy System Llc

- Trans Gas Development Systems

- Trillion International PTE. Ltd.

- Tutsel

- Upgrade Energy

- Urbaser S.A.

- Vista International Technologies Inc.

- Voestalpine AG

- Waste To Energy Canada

- W2E Ventures Inc.

- WPP Energy Hk Ltd.

- Wuxi Teneng Power Machinery Co. Ltd.

- Xinbao Biomass Energy Co. Ltd.

- Xuzhou Orient Industry Co. Ltd.

- Zeachem Inc.

- ZEEP

- Zero Point Cleantech

- Zhongde Waste Technology AG

