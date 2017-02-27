Gionee Launch New Lineup A1/A1 Plus within Selfie-focused

BARCELONA, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Gionee announced its new lineup of A series smartphones - A1 and A1 Plus - at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. The brand new products carry on Gionee's product DNA, a long-life battery, while also focusing on enhanced photo quality for selfies.

Super Selfie

The A-series will remain Gionee's core product line in overseas market and continue to focus on selfie performance. Featuring a 20MP selfie camera and powerful 13MP+5MP rear dual cameras, the A1 Plus allows users to take bright, beautiful and natural-looking selfies and photos in any light.

To ensure an excellent selfie experience, a customized selfie flash is used to spread light onto faces more evenly and softly. The soft lighting effect is able to enhance facial complexions, giving users a natural glow and rosiness. Gionee's independent facial enhancement algorithm automatically detects a user's face and applies custom beauty settings.

Super Battery

As Gionee's legacy, both the A1 and A1 Plus feature long life batteries and seamless user experiences. An integrated solution of the software and hardware was developed to guarantee that the device always has power.

The A1 Plus sports a 4550 mAh battery, while the A1 has 4010 mAh, providing enough power to get users through the day and beyond, even though video streaming, graphic-intensive gaming or GPS navigation.

Gionee provides 18W ultrafast charge and dual charging chips within the A series so that users can enjoy a faster, safer and worry-free charging experience. The phone is able to be fully charged in 2 hours* (Lab data). In addition, a tailor-made charger kit in the brand's unique color was exclusively designed for the phone.

Super Experience

The seamless interplay between hardware and software allows A series devices to work quickly and save power. The A1 Plus runs on a MTK Helio P25 processor, while the A1 runs on a Helio P10. Both devices are based on the up-to-date Android 7.0. Featuring 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, they can handle multi-tasking, including resource-intensive apps and games, without delay or lag.

This time, Gionee embedded Waves MaxxAudio processing in the A1 & A1 Plus series by collaborating with Waves Audio, the world-leading developer of audio DSP technologies and a recipient of a Technical GRAMMY Award, coupled with A1 Plus' stereo speaker system, delivering a more powerful and lifelike sonic experience to users.

