TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the recently acquired Snakes & Lagers Inc. / Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary.

A third Snakes & Lattes venue in mid-town Toronto, located near Yonge & Eglinton is in the process of being opened. The 10,000 sq. ft. location, the largest to date, will comfortably seat up to 250 customers over two floors, including an outdoor patio. The kitchen is also the largest to date, and is being designed to handle large scale catering and food prep, in order to facilitate corporate events, and inter-venue support. This lends itself to a greater focus on internal and external event management and catering, further bolstering diversified revenue streams for Snakes & Lattes. The current 90 member staff at Snakes & Lattes will lend support, skills and training to assist in a timely and organized launch of the new location.

Snakes & Lattes has also secured exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for Exploding Kittens LLC, which was one the single most successful game on the Kickstarter platform, and the third highest grossing venture in the platform's history. It has also secured exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for Cards Against Humanity, which has quickly become one of the most popular party games to date. Further, Snakes & Lattes is in discussions to become the exclusive distributor for Watch Ya Mouth, a major release title of 2016. To facilitate the shipping and sales growth of these exclusive distributorships, inventory in the warehouse was recently increased to accommodate the demand. Snakes & Lattes has also set up a new partnership with FedEx in order to streamline logistical processes, improve efficiency and decrease costs, while increasing and improving reach to customers throughout Canada and the United States.

Recently, BlogTO.com named the Snakes & Lattes College location the best late night café in Toronto. Further news included fulfillment blogger Jamey Stegmaier with Stonemaier Games, the most influential blogger within the boardgame fulfillment sphere, naming Snakes & Lattes the best fulfillment house in Canada. This coincides with an increase in fulfillment campaigns in 2016, and a projected major increase in 2017. Finally, Snakes & Lattes has partnered with three of the largest fulfillment houses in the United States, these being funagain.com, Gamesalute and CoolStuffInc. Snakes & Lattes will soon be in a position to fulfill the Canadian orders from these three houses.

A shareholder update can be expected shortly summarizing a number of exciting overall corporate developments and additional and ongoing progress being made within the Amfil Technologies Inc. subsidiaries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans, or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, market the technology, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:



Roger Mortimer

Amfil Technologies Inc.

Telephone: (647) 880-5887

Email: ir@amfiltech.com



