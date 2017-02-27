VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- VANC Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("VANC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VANC)(OTCQB: NUVPD), a pharmaceutical company focused on the Canadian generic drug and over-the-counter (the "OTC") markets announces the launch of a new OTC laxative to the market place. Sennace represents another in a series of OTC products launched and to be launched by VANC.

"We are very excited about our new laxative offering," stated Bob Rai, Interim CEO. "Introduction of this gastroenterology product is another example of our strategic focus to expand high margin OTC products into various therapeutic areas. VANC is committed to bringing innovative value added products to Canadian pharmacies, patients and consumers."

Sennace is a natural health product (NPN # 80061813) and 100% vegetable sourced laxative, available as tablet containing 8.6 mg of sennosides. Sennace is now available through a national distributor for sale. VANC will be seeking to receive provincial health care coverage across Canada. Currently it is listed in BC and QC provincial formularies and under review by the remaining provinces. VANC's national sales team are now actively detailing the product in the market place and as well to leading chain store pharmacies. The estimated Canadian market size of sennosides is approximately $5 million per year. (source: IMS Health 2015).

"Sennace is a 'Made in Canada' product in a small tablet format designed for ease of use so as to increase user compliance and drive improved patient outcomes," commented Naresh Thumati, Senior Manager Quality and Regulatory Affairs. "We strive to bring products to market that are of exceptional quality and improve patient experience," concluded Mr. Thumati.

