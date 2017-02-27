TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Khan Resources Inc. (CSE: KRI)(CSE: KRI.CN) ("Khan" or "the Company") announced today that it has filed its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended December 31, 2016 on SEDAR and has posted these documents to its website www.khanresources.com.

Significant Events and Current Status

Return of capital - On November 10, 2016, the shareholders approved a distribution of $0.85 per share by way of a return of capital that was paid on November 29, 2016 to shareholders of record at November 22, 2016.

Liquidation of the Company - In conjunction with the approval of the $0.85 per share return of capital, the shareholders also approved a special resolution for the voluntary liquidation and dissolution of Khan. Pursuant to the liquidation of the remaining assets of Khan and the winding up of its remaining subsidiary, and the satisfaction of all liabilities, including expenses of the winding up, on a distribution date to be determined in conformance to the plan of liquidation and dissolution, further distributions of cash will be made in one or more installments. Khan anticipates that any further distributions of cash as part of the winding up would aggregate between $0.01 and $0.08 per share.

Notwithstanding shareholder approval of the special resolution, at any time until appointment of the liquidator, the board of directors will retain the discretion to discontinue the winding up if it determines that continuing with the winding up is no longer in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders.

Netherlands preliminary tax assessment - On Dec 22, 2016, the Company announced that its Dutch subsidiary, Khan Resources BV, had received a preliminary tax assessment from the Dutch tax authority amounting to EUR11.4 million based on an assessed taxable income of EUR45.8 million for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2016. On Feb 15, 2017, the Company announced that Khan Resources BV had now received an amended preliminary tax assessment from the Dutch tax authority based upon an assessed taxable income of EUR13.2 million and giving rise to a tax of EUR3.3 million.

The preliminary tax assessment and the reassessment were both issued before KRBV has filed its 2016 tax return and as such are based on incomplete information. Based on tax professionals advice, management is of the opinion that the reassessed amount payable of EUR3.3 million continues to be an over assessment. Management believes that this issue will be resolved when the Netherlands tax authority has the opportunity to review all the facts. As a result no provision has been made for this reassessment in the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Financial and Capital Management

The following table presents the net assets in liquidation of Khan as at December 31, 2016 and September 30, 2016.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec. 31 Sep. 30 2016 2016 (Liquidation (Liquidation basis) basis) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 8,483 84,814 Other current assets 128 156 Investment in Plateau Uranium 264 264 Current Income Tax Asset 500 570 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 9,375 85,804 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liquidation provision 1,184 1,450 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 115 142 Current income tax liability 1,025 1,125 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 2,324 2,717 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 7,051 83,087 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets per share (in Canadian cents) - basic 0.08 0.98 - diluted 0.08 0.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 89,429,525 84,938,440 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 89,429,525 85,400,610 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Khan has no operations other than managing its net assets in liquidation and related activities.

At February 24, 2017, all share options have been exercised and 90,166,482 common shares were outstanding.

