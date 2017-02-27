sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,90 Euro		+0,619
+7,47 %
WKN: 172912 ISIN: CA0209361009 Ticker-Symbol: VTM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,194
9,413
15:39
9,218
9,39
15:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION8,90+7,47 %