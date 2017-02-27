ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") reports that it will release its fiscal 2017 third quarter results on Wednesday, March 15, after the close of market.

Altius expects to report royalty revenue for the third quarter ended January 31 of approximately $14.5 million. This represents a new quarterly record and is a 46% increase over the second quarter ended October 31 and 99% over last year's comparable quarter ended January 31.

A conference call will be held on Thursday March 16, 2017, starting at 9:30 a.m. EST to further discuss the third quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast on-line as detailed below.

Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Financials Call Information: Time: 9.30 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 16, 2017 Dial-In Numbers: +1 (844) 473-0974 (Canada) +1 (480) 696-7316 (International) Pass code: 33465345 Conference Title: Altius Q3- F2017 Webcast URL: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/8bkueney The call will be webcast and archived on the Corporation's website for a limited time.

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius has 43,335,654 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

Contacts:

