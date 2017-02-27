TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ART) was recently featured on Los Angeles-based KTLA TV News, in the segment Hollywood Brings Holograms to Life in Real Time. Tech reporter Rich DeMuro came by the Company's LA studio earlier in February, during a media showcase that was held to demonstrate ARHT's holographic technology that is being deployed during the National Achievers Congress taking place in Seattle on March 1st 2017, and in Portland on March 2nd 2017. The congress will feature speakers Tony Robbins and Robert Herjavec, who will be joined by a HumaGram of Gary Vaynerchuk.

To watch the video of the segment visit: www.arhtmedia.com/blog/hollywood-brings-holograms-life-real-time.

While at ARHT's LA studio, Rich DeMuro got a first-hand look at how the company creates ultra-lifelike digital representations of humans, and learn about how the technology allows for speakers to appear virtually anywhere as a HumaGram, without having to physically be there. In his article DeMuro stated, "What's neat about their technology is that it is instantaneous - basically, imagine a world where a famous person can stay in their city yet entertain or educate a group thousands of miles away in real time."

DeMuro added, "There are no glasses necessary and the equipment used for the effect is nearly off the shelf. The stage has two layers of screens. Images are projected on both screens and the human brain does the rest - blending them together in a way that looks like they are full of life and 3D. I even got to step in front of the green screen and see myself on the stage as a hologram. It was very impressive. Recorded video doesn't do the effect justice - you really have to be there to see it in person."

ARHT's technology allows for the capture, transmission and display of the most lifelike digital human holograms, known as HumaGrams™. They are capable of being displayed live for two-way interactions, or programmatically. They also give the viewer an immersive experience that makes them feel as though the speaker is actually there. What's more is that they can be integrated into AR & VR compatible devices so that the content can be delivered in a range of mediums.

In partnership with the live events company Success Resources Global, ARHT is bringing legendary speakers like Gary Vaynerchuk and Tony Robbins to audiences around the globe. Off the heels of Tony Robins HumaGram at his Business Mastery event in Australia last year, ARHT will holo-port Gary Vaynerchuk to the National Achievers Congress this week.

To learn more about the National Achievers Congress visit: www.tonyrobbinstour.com

About National Achievers Congress

Over the past 23 years, Success Resources Global (SRG) has changed the lives of over 5,000 participants at each National Achievers Congress in the US, UK, China, Australia, India, Philippines, Netherlands, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, and Germany.

They come from all walks of life to encounter business icons and the world's best leaders, speakers and coaches. Past speakers include: Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group; Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the UK; Bill Clinton, former President of the United States; Tony Robbins, the world's number one success coach; and World Renowned Inspirational Speaker Nick Vujicic.

About Success Resources Global

Success Resources Global exists to support individuals, enterprises and organizations through education. Around the world, they have impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands from more than 35 countries. SRG is also a listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc. creates HumaGrams™, the most believable and interactive human holograms. HumaGrams™ are generated using our patent-pending Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT™), which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses. This unique platform makes it possible for people to engage with our HumaGrams™, opening up a wide range of applications from interactive retail displays, tradeshow booths, presentations, live shows and concerts. The various applications can then be integrated into multiple forms of proximity and mobile marketing tactics to connect with an audience, drive sales efforts and create memorable experiences.

ARHT Media Inc. was co-founded in 2012, by Rene Bharti (Chairman), Paul Duffy (CEO), and entertainer Paul Anka (Chairman, Board of Advisors). The company is supported by a diverse and seasoned Management team spearheaded by its CEO Paul Duffy, a global entrepreneur and creator of the Digital Human Experience in online, mobile and holographic communications. ARHT's team brings decades of experience from fields including entertainment, technology, marketing and finance. Advisors to the company include the likes of Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard "Skip" Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Irving Azoff and Kevin O'Leary.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

