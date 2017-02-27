MaxLinear's new PM7531 provides ultra-low jitter clock that enhances system performance for BeamCraft™ product

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets, today announced that Blue Danube has selected its PM7531 as the high-accuracy clock generator in its next-generation massive MIMO product, BeamCraft™.

Blue Danube's BeamCraft™ products generate agile 3D beams for unparalleled accuracy in spectrum power placement to improve capacity for 4G/5G networks. BeamCraft systems can be easily mounted onto existing antenna locations on towers and buildings and support both AWS and PCS frequency bands. Recently, Blue Danube concluded commercial trials of the industry's first FDD massive MIMO system.

The PM7531 is an ultra-low power clock synthesizer with an integrated jitter attenuator that delivers the industry's lowest output phase noise of -165dBc/Hz for a 122.88MHz carrier frequency measured at 800kHz offset. Operating at less than 700mW, the PM7531 integrates high-performance phase-lock loops (PLLs) and voltage-controlled oscillators (VCO) to generate and condition the precision system clocks and reference signals used inside wireless base station radio modules.

PM7531 features include multiple reference inputs, reference switching, short-term holdover, and JESD SYSREF generation, with programmable dividers and delay for each of 18 outputs. Its ultra-low output jitter enhances radio system performance for next-generation 4G/5G macrocell base stations, active antenna systems (AAS), small cells, software-defined radios (SDR), digital broadcast, wired communications, test and measurement, and medical imaging applications.

"MaxLinear's clock product family has been very well received by major telecom customers because of its high level of integration, unmatched phase noise performance, and lowest power consumption all of which are required to power best-in-class wireless infrastructure radios," said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of Marketing, Wireless Infrastructure Group. "We're pleased to enable the high-performance architecture of Blue Danube's BeamCraft™products."

"MaxLinear's PM7531 provides the ultra-low jitter clock and proven performance we need to quickly integrate and commercialize our active antenna products with existing infrastructure solutions," said Mihai Banu, CTO of Blue Danube Systems.

The PM7531 is available in volume quantities. For more information email: info@maxlinear.com.

About Blue Danube Systems

Blue Danube Systems provides mobile wireless communications solutions that significantly and cost-effectively expand network capacity to enhance quality of service. The company's proprietary approach combines reliable hardware and intelligent software to enable a significant increase in capacity, utilizing existing infrastructure and today's mobile devices. Blue Danube Systems is backed by investors including Sequoia Capital, Northgate and AT&T and has locations in Warren, NJ and Santa Clara, CA. Blue Danube Systems is listed among EE Times Silicon 60 and is a winner of FierceWireless Fierce 15 for 2016. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

