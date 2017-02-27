MaxLinear's MxL1105 CMOS transceiver and MxL85650 baseband SoC enable Aviat WTM 4000 to deliver 2.5Gbps uncompressed throughput per radio transceiver

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets, today announced that Aviat Networks, (NASDAQ: AVNW), has selected the MxL1105 CMOS transceiver and MxL85650 baseband SoC for its new WTM 4000 microwave radio.

The WTM 4000 is the highest capacity microwave radio ever produced, offering up to 2.5Gbps uncompressed throughput per radio transceiver. This represents a breakthrough in microwave backhaul performance for wireless networks.

Aviat Networks is a global provider of microwave networking products and services to service providers, government agencies, energy and transportation companies and enterprises. The WTM 4000 is the industry's first purpose-built IP-software defined networking (SDN) radio with an integrated IP/MPLS software stack and built-in support for SDN protocols like NETCONF/YANG and OpenFlow for standards-based network automation.

The MaxLinear MxL1105 is an all-CMOS, single-chip broadband microwave transceiver that can support all licensed and unlicensed bands from 5 GHz to 44 GHz, including all ETSI-defined channel spacing options from 5MHz to 224MHz.

The MxL85650 SoC brings the most advanced features and performance to the microwave point-to-point industry, with high capacity features such as 4 x 4 cross polarization interference cancellation (XPIC), multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) antenna support, wide 112MHz channels, high 4096 QAM modulation, and dual channel on a single I/Q or intermediate frequency (IF) analog front end (AFE) interface.

Aviat Networks selected both devices because of the high level of integration, market-leading performance, low power consumption and wide frequency range of operation. The combination of the two devices can support the full microwave frequency range, greatly reducing the number of parts that discrete implementations require. The high level of integration also greatly minimizes external bill of material content, while supporting advanced features like digital pre-distortion, and channel aggregation and calibration.

"For Aviat, the comprehensive functionality of the two cutting-edge MaxLinear devices together with our software protocols and microwave systems expertize enables us to provide our customers with a highly-differentiated microwave networking solution," said Ola Gustafsson, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Aviat Networks.

"MaxLinear's microwave chipset family offers highly advanced features with a high level of integration, unmatched performance and low power consumption, which meets strict transmission specifications," said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of Product Line Marketing, Infrastructure Group. "We're pleased to be partnering with Aviat Networks in their development of the WTM 4000 high capacity microwave radio platform."

Technical Details

The MxL1105 is single-chip broadband microwave transceiver that supports all licensed and unlicensed bands from 5GHz to 44GHz, including channel spacing options from 5MHz to 224MHz. With built-in Full Spectrum Capture™ (FSC™) technology, the device supports channel aggregation mode, enabling a second channel of any channel spacing to be processed within the same IC.

The MxL1105 incorporates a full receive, transmit, feedback path, and all synthesizer components on a single chip, and can support code rates up to 4096 QAM. The closed-loop digital pre-distortion provides power amplifier (PA) linearization for a wide variety of PAs.

The MxL85650 is a fifth-generation SoC family for broadband wireless transmission systems. MxL85650 products support high integration with two modems (e.g., full XPIC in a single chip), embedded programmable DSP for add-on features and differentiation, multiple high-speed AFE for I/Q and IF interface, auxiliary AFE for RF circuitry and board control, packet fragmentation and header compression, synchronous Ethernet, and IEEE 1588 support.

Both products are now available in volume production quantities from MaxLinear's worldwide sales team. For more information, email: info@maxlinear.com

About Aviat Networks, Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is a leading global provider of microwave networking solutions transforming communications networks to handle the exploding growth of internet protocol (IP)-centric, multi-gigabit data services. With more than one million systems sold in 140 countries, Aviat Networks provides long-term evolution (LTE)-proven microwave networking solutions to mobile operators, including some of the largest and most advanced 4G/LTE networks in the world. Public safety, utility, government and defense organizations also trust Aviat Networks' solutions for their mission-critical applications where reliability is paramount. In conjunction with its networking solutions, Aviat Networks provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to effectively and seamlessly migrate to next generation carrier Ethernet/IP networks. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Aviat Networks operates in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

