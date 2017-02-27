Open Source SmartDeviceLink Makes it Easy for Developers to Integrate Smartphone Apps with In-Vehicle Displays and Voice Controls

SmartDeviceLink (SDL), the industry standard for open source in-vehicle connectivity, is helping bring new apps and capabilities to your car's dashboard.

Drivers may soon be able use Waze, the free, real-time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app, to find the quickest route through traffic and receive advanced warnings of accidents and hazards right from their vehicle dashboard. The world's biggest community-based traffic and navigation app, Waze also lets drivers add friends, send locations, and keep others posted on arrival times. With SDL, Waze can be displayed on the in-car touch screen, and operated using pinch, zoom, swipe and tap.*

Waze is among a number of smartphone apps that will be compatible with SmartDeviceLink. These also include ParkU one of Europe's largest parking apps enabling drivers to reserve both private and public parking spaces. ParkU allows drivers can find, book and pay for parking spaces, in urban areas, parking garages and at the airport; with information on more than six million parking spaces in over 30 countries.

Also coming to your dashboard via SDL, using voice control you can set the temperature of your home with Honeywell's Lyric thermostat. Internet of Things app Honeywell Lyric means drivers can simply say, "Set temperature" or "Increase temperature at home" to ensure the heating at home is just right, the moment they walk in the door.

The SmartDeviceLink Consortium (SDLC) is a non-profit organisation recently established by Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Company to manage the SmartDeviceLink platform. Other manufacturer members include Diahatsu, Mazda Motor Corporation, PSA, Subaru and Suzuki.

Demoing at the SDL stand at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, SDL is an open-source software that provides drivers with easy access to smartphone apps using voice commands and in-vehicle displays.

"Having a robust, open standard for integrating apps with the dashboard is good for customers and the industry," said Doug VanDagens, chairman of SmartDeviceLink Consortium. "By helping to bring apps like Waze, ParkU and Honeywell to the dashboard we can make the in-vehicle experience even more enjoyable."

"SmartDeviceLink, makes it easy for developers to integrate their apps with in-vehicle displays and voice controls," Kenichi Murata, a board member of SmartDeviceLink Consortium as well as Group Manager in the Connected Vehicles division at Toyota. "Waze, Honeywell and Park U are excellent examples of how SDL can bring new, helpful apps into the vehicle."

Mobile navigation apps require a USB cable to connect the smartphone to the in-car system.

About SmartDeviceLink Consortium

The SmartDeviceLink Consortium Inc. (SDLC) was officially established November 30, 2016. The SDLC is an open source community for the advancement of SmartDeviceLink (SDL), a standard set of protocols and messages that connect apps on a smartphone to a vehicle head unit. SDLC membership is open to OEMs, suppliers and app developers who are integrating with SDL or have plans to integrate with SDL in the future. The SDLC meets regularly to discuss the evolution of SDL and enhancements to the SDL ecosystem. Learn more at SmartDeviceLink.com.

