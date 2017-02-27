Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a recent study conducted on low-risk patients undergoing colorectal surgery, in which researchers assessed the utility of noninvasive and continuous Masimo PVi (Pleth Variability Index) monitoring to guide fluid management, as compared to esophageal Doppler, an invasive method. The researchers found no significant difference between the two technologies in mean total fluid administered and concluded that "PVi offers an entirely noninvasive alternative for goal-directed therapy in this group of patients."1

In the study, Dr. Warnakulasuriya and colleagues at York Teaching Hospital in York, United Kingdom, evaluated the performance of Masimo PVi monitoring in guiding fluid management, as compared to that of an established technology, esophageal Doppler. Forty low-risk patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery were enrolled in the study. The patients were randomly assigned to two groups, with each group having fluid therapy directed by one of the two technologies. The researchers measured the absolute volume of fluid given intraoperatively and fluid volume at 24 hours. The researchers found "no significant difference between PVi and esophageal Doppler groups in mean total fluid administered (1286 vs 1520 ml, p=.300) or mean intraoperative fluid balance (+839 v 1145 mL, p=.150)."

The researchers concluded that "amongst fit patients undergoing major colorectal surgery there was no significant difference in the volume of fluid administered when targeted by noninvasive PVi technology compared to a stroke volume maximization technique using esophageal Doppler. There was no significant difference in postoperative outcomes between the groups. Therefore, PVi offers a noninvasive, consumable free alternative for intraoperative fluid optimization in fit patients undergoing major colorectal surgery, where intraoperative goal-directed therapy is deemed a standard of care but there is no requirement for arterial cannulation."

PVi is a measure of the dynamic changes in perfusion index (PI) that occur during the respiratory cycle. In other clinical studies, PVi has been shown to provide benefits in the monitoring of mechanically-ventilated patients under general anesthesia during surgery,2,3,4,5 in the ICU in both adults and children,6,7 and in septic patients in the early stages of shock in the emergency department.8 Another study used PVi as part of goal-directed therapy for patients in an enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) program who underwent colorectal surgery; the program led to significant reductions in lengths of stay, costs, surgical site infections, fluid administered, as well as improvement in patient satisfaction.9 In a study in which PVi was used in conjunction with Masimo SpHb (noninvasive hemoglobin measurement), the technologies were shown to reduce mortality at 30 and 90 days.10

"Clinical evidence for the utility of Masimo PVi continues to amass," said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. "Dr. Warnakulasuriya's study provides additional information about the benefits of PVi. We are grateful for the opportunity we have to continue to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost of care with our innovative noninvasive monitoring."

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET has also been shown to helps clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVi) and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (PI). Studies with SpHb have shown reductions in unnecessary blood transfusion*,6,7 and when used with PVi, reductions in length of hospital stay8 and 30- and 90-day mortality.9 In 2014, Masimo introduced Root, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

*Clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician's judgment considering, among other factors: patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo PVi. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo PVi, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

