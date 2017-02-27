AccuWeather Launches New Android Wear 2.0 App Worldwide

Android Wear 2.0 users worldwide can now access weather forecast information with Superior Accuracy, keeping them informed and safe on the go.

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, today announced the global launch of the AccuWeather app for Android Wear 2.0. The AccuWeather app, available across all Android smartphones, tablets, and wearable, keeps users connected to local weather conditions and severe weather alerts through a personalized experience they can access at their fingertips, protecting and improving their lives.

The AccuWeather app for Android Wear 2.0 provides six complications users can choose from. Each can be personalized on their watch face, providing local weather forecast information including current conditions, cloud cover, precipitation, AccuWeather RealFeel® temperature, wind speed, and more. Simply tap on a complication and each will quickly open the AccuWeather app, landing users on the 'Now' screen. In the 'Now' screen, users can access current conditions, current temperature, and high/low temperatures for the day. With a single tap on the 'Now' screen, users will view an hourly forecast for up to 12 hours. With a second tap, they will see the daily forecast. With a third tap, they will be able to open the AccuWeather app on their connected Android phone to view additional detailed local weather forecasts and information with Superior Accuracy'.

"AccuWeather is committed to providing weather information and updates with Superior Accuracy in exciting, actionable new ways that will protect and improve lives globally," said Steven Smith, President of Digital Media for AccuWeather. "As one of the first apps available on the new Android Wear 2.0 operating system, AccuWeather continues to lead in mobile innovation and fulfill our life-saving mission."

AccuWeather has also developed a customizable watch face for the new Android Wear 2.0 operating system which users can select once the AccuWeather app for Android Wear 2.0 is downloaded, allowing for any three complications to be shown at a given time on their device. Additional options users can choose to customize their experience include adding a location, allowing users to receive severe weather alerts for that specific location, a Celsius/Fahrenheit option, and a GPS enable/disable feature to automatically receive real-time weather updates in any location worldwide.

The AccuWeather for Android Wear 2.0 App and AccuWeather app for all Android smartphones and tablets are available in the Google Play store.

