From the 13th of march 2017 the following new market will be in production in Genium INET STO Structured Products NOK



STO Structured Products NOK will be created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO Structured Products. The market will be used for structured products traded in NOK.







Market identification in GCF EXT3 Name Source ID GCF ID Source STO Structured Products NOK 186 806 Genium INET EXT3 The market identification in GCF production will be published at a later date. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Fredrik von Platen or Axel Holm telephone +46 8 405 60 00. NASDAQ Stockholm Fredrik von Platen Axel Holm Fixed Income Markets Fixed Income Markets