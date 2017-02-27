EXCHANGE NOTICE, 27 FEBRUARY 2017 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ ON 1 MARCH 2017



The shares of Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Wednesday 1 March 2017. The shares of Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj will be traded for the last time on First North Finland on Tuesday 28 February 2017.



Basic information on Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj as of 1 March 2017:



Trading code: HOIVA Issuer code: HOIVA ISIN-code: FI4000148648 Orderbook id: 119806 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 20 788 859 Listing date on the Official List: 1 March 2017



Industry: 8000 Financials ICB Supersector: 8600 Real Estate Market Cap Segment: Mid cap Managing director: Jussi Karjula Address: Lentokatu 2 FI-90460 Oulunsalo FINLAND Phone: +358 207 349 100 Internet: www.hoivatilat.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 27.2.2017 OSAKKEET



SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 1.3.2017



Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle keskiviikkona 1.3.2017. Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla tiistaina 28.2.2017.



Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:n perustiedot 1.3.2017:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: HOIVA Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: HOIVA ISIN-koodi: FI4000148648 id: 119806 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 20.788.859 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 1.3.2017



Toimiala: 8000 Rahoitus ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 8600 Kiinteistöyhtiöt Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Jussi Karjula Osoite: Lentokatu 2 90460 Oulunsalo Puhelin: 0207 349 100 Internet: www.hoivatilat.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260