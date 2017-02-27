1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Jesper Brandgaard -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Chairman of the Board -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 420,431 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 1,108 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Peter Schütze -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Vice-chairman of the Board -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 251,955 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 664 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Simon Jeffreys -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member/Chairman audit committee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares of instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 251,955 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 664 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Patrice McDonald -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board and audit committe member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 210,215 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 554 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Hervé Couturier -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 168,096 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 443 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Else Braathen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board and audit committee member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares of instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 210,215 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 554 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Ulrik Elstrup Hansen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 168,096 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 443 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Vera Bergforth -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 168,096 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 443 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Klaus Holse -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares pursuant to RSU agreements entered into during 2013-2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 5,450,799 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 14,365 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Georg Hetrodt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares pursuant to RSU agreements entered into during 2013-2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 3,153,230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 8.310 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Else Braathen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member (employee-elected) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares pursuant to RSU agreements entered into during 2013-2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 274,342 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 723 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Ulrik Elstrup Hansen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Board member (employee-elected) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares pursuant to RSU agreements entered into during 2013-2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 37,186 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 98 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 07.51 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Georg Hetrodt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 10,406,550 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 27,500 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-24, 15.59 UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Klaus Holse -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name SimCorp A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument DK0060495240 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) DKK 15,248,760 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume(s) 40,000 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-27, 10.31UTC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



February 27, 2017



Contact: Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.