BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, has been invited to present at the 29 th Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference. The conference is being held on March 12-15, 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

29th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Location: Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, The Promenade - White (1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point, CA 92629)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/expi

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) is the holding company for a number of companies, most notably eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® as a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an aggressive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn equity awards for production and contributions to overall company growth.

