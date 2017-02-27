Image Recognition Market Worth 38.92 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Image Recognition Market by Technology (Digital Image Processing), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Augmented Reality), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to grow from USD 15.95 Billion in 2016 to USD 38.92 Billion by 2021, at the CAGR of 19.5% between 2016 and 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 66 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Image Recognition Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/image-recognition-market-222404611.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Managed network security services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for security applications and products enabled with image recognition functions. The increasing use of high bandwidth data services has fueled the demand for image recognition solutions. Furthermore, high acceptance of image recognition technology by various companies in different sectors such as retail, automotive, healthcare and defense also contributes to the growth of the image recognition market.

Request for Report Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=222404611

Based on technology, the code recognition technology segment is estimated to lead the Image Recognition Market during the forecast period

Based on technology, the Image Recognition Market has been segmented into code recognition, digital image processing, facial recognition, object recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition. The code recognition technology segment is estimated to lead the Image Recognition Market between 2016 and 2021. There has been an increase in the adoption of code recognition technology specifically in North America to offer better facilities to customers and to enhance customer loyalty.

Based on industry, the media & entertainment industry segment is estimated to lead the Image Recognition Market during the forecast period

Based on industry, the Image Recognition Market is classified into BFSI, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, government, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others (gaming & education). The media & entertainment industry segment is estimated to dominate the Image Recognition Market during forecast period owing to the extensive use of image recognition technology by social media. The rising use of Image Recognition Market in movies, gaming, and television is also enhancing the growth of this segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=222404611

North America is estimated to lead the Image Recognition Market during the forecast period

The Image Recognition Market has been studied for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the Image Recognition Market in 2016. Significant adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions and mobile image recognition technology are fueling the growth of Image Recognition Market in this region. The increasing number of users of smartphones and other electronic gadgets integrated with image recognition applications is one of the key influencing factor driving the growth of the Image Recognition Market in North America.

Browse Related Report

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by Technology (Bio-Sensor, NLP, Machine Learning), Software Tool (Facial Expression, Voice Recognition), Service, Application Area, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emotion-detection-recognition-market-23376176.html

Facial Recognition Market by Component: Software Tools (2D, 3D, and Thermal) and Services (Training & Consulting Services and Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services), Technology, Use Case, and Application Area - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/facial-recognition-market-995.html

Know more about our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets