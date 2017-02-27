

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Monday morning, holding near 2017 highs amid calm in the equities markets.



U.S. stocks were set for a quiet open, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average looking to extend an historic 11-day win streak.



Gold has been rising for the past few weeks as the dollar weakened on uncertainty about fiscal spending and the Fed's interest rate outlook.



The economic calendar is packed this week, and numerous Fed officials are scheduled to speak. A closely watched speech from President Donald Trump will take place Tuesday.



In the meantime, gold for April is down 2 dollars at $1157 an ounce.



