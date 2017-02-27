sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,831 Euro		-0,028
-1,51 %
WKN: A12AQF ISIN: CA68620P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 0OG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,828
1,916
14:40
1,832
1,912
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC1,831-1,51 %