MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Further to its February 2nd press release, Orbite Technologies Inc. (TSX: ORT)(OTCQX: EORBF) ("Orbite" or the "Company") today provides an update on the Company's progress on its high purity alumina ("HPA") production.

-- Temperature ramp up of the calcination section was completed successfully, subsequent to which installation of the fluidization bed material was completed. -- Injection of aluminum chloride hexahydrate ("ACH") crystals into the calcination system commenced, as planned, intermittently and at low rates for equipment response and testing purposes. -- Injection rates and HPA production, on a continuous basis, were then successfully increased over the course of the last two weeks and are approaching the Company's intermediate production target of 1 tonne per day of HPA. -- During this period, in excess of 4 tonnes of HPA was produced. Purity of the HPA produced, using 4N5 ACH crystals, is being tested. The Company anticipates purity in line with previously produced HPA at parity with the ACH injected. Pictures related to HPA production can be seen on the Company's website at http://bit.ly/1U5E1pk. -- The Company anticipates achieving consistent continuous operation at 1 tonne per day throughput rates in the coming weeks, prior to continuing ramping up production further to the plant's 3 tonnes per day nameplate capacity.

"We are very pleased with the progress of production, and we are on the doorstep of our intermediate goal of continuous 1 tpd production," stated Glenn Kelly, CEO of Orbite. "In the coming weeks we will continue to produce HPA, while completing test runs to calibrate how equipment and operations respond to certain changes in feed, temperature and throughput. We will then progress towards feeding higher purity ACH crystals to achieve 5N+ product and then continue our ramp up to nameplate capacity."

Orbite at PDAC, March 5-8, 2017

Orbite will be hosting a booth at PDAC 2017, the largest annual gathering of resource professionals and investors in the world. The Company's presence will provide shareholders with the opportunity to meet with management. Additionally, PDAC provides a platform for the Company to present its technology to interested parties.

The event will run March 5-8, 2017. The Company's booth is located at Exhibit Halls F & G - South Building (#3046) of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC). Orbite will be represented by Yves Noel, VP Business Development, and Marc Lakmaaker, Investor Relations.

About Orbite

Orbite Technologies Inc. is a Canadian cleantech company whose innovative and proprietary processes are expected to produce alumina and other high-value products, such as rare earth and rare metal oxides, at one of the lowest costs in the industry, and in a sustainable fashion, using feedstocks that include aluminous clay, kaolin, nepheline, bauxite, red mud, fly ash as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. Orbite is currently in the process of finalizing its first commercial high-purity alumina (HPA) production plant in Cap-Chat, Quebec and has completed the basic engineering for a proposed smelter-grade alumina (SGA) production plant, which would use clay mined from its Grande-Vallee deposit. The Company's portfolio contains 16 intellectual property families, including 45 patents and 71 pending patent applications in 11 different countries and regions. The first intellectual property family is patented in Canada, USA, Australia, China, Japan and Russia. The Company also operates a state of the art technology development center in Laval, Quebec, where its technologies are developed and validated.

