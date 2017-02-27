FORM Holdings Corp.: FORM HOLDINGS TO PRESENT AT THE 29TH ANNUAL ROTH CONFERENCE

NEW YORK - February 27, 2017 - FORM Holdings (NASDAQ: FH), a diversified holding company, today announced that Andrew D. Perlman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time. The conference will be held at the The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/fh and slides may be downloaded from the webcast page 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Mr. Perlman will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Please contact your ROTH representative to schedule a meeting.

Event: 29th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in The Plaza - Red

Presentation Time: 1:00 P.M. PST

Webcast Link: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/fh (http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/fh)

About ROTH Conference

The ROTH Conference is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. Following the success of previous years' events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 500 participating companies and over 4,000 attendees, will feature presentations from hundreds of public and private companies in a variety of sectors including:

Healthcare

Technology, Internet & Media

Cleantech, Industrial Growth & Solar

Consumer

Oil & Gas / Mining & Minerals

Business Services

Throughout the three and a half day event, the ROTH Conference will host:

10 concurrent tracks of company presentations

Thousands of 1-on-1 / small group meetings

Several thematic panel discussions

A private company track

Three nights of signature evening entertainment

ROTH Signature Social Sunday featuring ROTH Ride, Spin, Golf and Tennis events.

This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, company executives and service providers has become a must attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space.

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include XpresSpa, Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. XpresSpa is the world's largest airport spa company with 52 locations across 24 major airports. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com (http://www.FormHoldings.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in this press release regarding the acquisition of Excalibur Integrated Systems; the potential of FORM's business after the acquisition; the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business plan; market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products; and any other statements about FORM's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the inability to realize the potential value created by the acquisition for FORM's stockholders; FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment with respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers; market acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property; FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. FORM expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

FORM Holdings

212-309-7549

info@FORMHoldings.com (mailto:info@FORMHoldings.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FORM Holdings Corp. via Globenewswire

