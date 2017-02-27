

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its durable goods orders report for January at 8:30 am ET Monday. Economists expect a 1.9 percent month-over-month increase in durable goods orders. Excluding transportation, orders may remain unchanged at 0.5 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the pound, it rose against the franc and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.0585 against the euro, 1.2413 against the pound, 1.0078 against the franc and 122.42 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



