LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology and digital publishing company, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference taking place on March 12-15, 2017 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Richard Howe, Chairman and CEO, and Wally Ruiz, CFO, are scheduled to present on Monday, March 13th at 4:00 p.m. PT in The Promenade - White presentation room. The investor presentation will be available under the Events and Presentation section of the Company's Investor Relations page and can be found by visiting http://investor.inuvo.com/Events-and-Presentations.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the conference. Investors are encouraged to contact their ROTH Capital Partners representative or KCSA to request a meeting with management at the conference.

About Inuvo, Inc.

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV) is an advertising technology and digital publishing business that serves hundreds of millions of income generating ads monthly across a network of websites and apps serving desktop, tablet and mobile devices. To learn more about Inuvo, please visit www.inuvo.com or download our app for Apple iPhone or for Android.

