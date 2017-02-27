LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - From political dignitaries to area business leaders, hundreds gathered at the Château du Petit Chêne in Mazieres-en-Gâtine to commemorate launching the complete reconstruction of the 17 th century chateau-hotel owned by La Grande Maison Younan Collection, a division of Younan Properties. Château du Petit Chêne is a recognized French monument historique. The "laying of the first stone" ceremony was held in conjunction with the beginning of construction, which is estimated to be completed in April of 2018. This is the first time an American company is completely reconstructing a historical castle in France.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman and CEO of the Younan Collection, commented on this historic event. "Today marks the beginning of many months of intense effort to completely reconstruct a French national monument chateau, stone by stone, under the guidance of Direction des affaires culturelles (DRAC), and the Service territorial de l'architectutre et du patrimoine des Deux-Sevres (STAP 79). Our goal is to respect the history and historical importance of this beautiful chateau for people to enjoy for centuries to come.

"Once the reconstruction is complete, Château du Petit Chêne will be the first 4-star hotel and golf resort in the region that, steeped with its restored legacy and old world elegance, will embrace the standards of luxury and amenities that sophisticated travelers expect today. We are making a significant investment in the castle. In addition to reconstructing and upgrading the guest rooms and common areas, we will be creating a new gastronomic restaurant, cigar and cognac rooms, a 250,000 bottle wine cellar, and a new spa."

Château du Petit Chêne sits amidst 165 unspoiled acres of wooded park land, lakes and a spectacular 18-hole golf course in Mazieres-en-Gâtine, in the Poitou-Charentes region. It remains one of the most treasured estates in France. Built by the Vialt family in the early 1600's, the chateau has had just three owners. The last owner began a renovation of the chateau to transform it into a boutique luxury hotel, but was forced to abandon the renovation. The Younan Collection acquired the castle and golf course in October of 2015, and began carefully restoring interior and exterior finishes, adding new luxury guest suites and the renovation and launch of a redesigned restaurant and spectacular wine cellar. In March of 2016, with renovations nearly complete, the hotel suffered a catastrophic fire that resulted in its closure.

The Younan Collection team worked closely with the DRAC and STAP 79 to ensure that the reconstruction is faithful to the heritage of Château du Petit Chêne. The Younan Collection hired the architectural firm of Chevalier + Guillemot because of its experience in rehabilitating historical landmarks.

Robert Berthet masterfully designed the golf course, Golf du Petit Chêne, which remains open to the public, among a wooded landscape and numerous lakes. In addition to an 18-hole course, there is a 6-hole pitch and putt, driving range, pro shop, locker room and restaurant, with lessons by golf professionals being available.

Zaya Younan noted that Château du Petit Chêne exemplifies the aesthetic of the Younan Collection brand, which is to own a unique portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts and unique destinations around the world. "Our mission is to provide each guest a one-of-a-kind, luxury experience. Everyone deserves to be treated like royalty and we are confident that, once completed, Château du Petit Chêne will provide guests an unrivaled experience in castle living."

La Grande Maison Younan Collection is the international subsidiary of Younan Properties for its European acquisitions and expansions. The Younan Collection specializes in acquiring historic boutique castle-hotels and luxury golf, spa and resort properties throughout Europe. In 2015, the Younan Collection acquired its first historic hotel-castle and golf course, Château du Petit Chêne and Golf du Petit Chêne in Mazieres-en-Gâtine, in the Poitou-Charentes region. For information or reservations at any Younan Collection property, email info@younancollection.com or contact www.younancollection.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/24/11G131336/Images/New_Hall_et_Lobby_Petit_Chene-b9a64eb35507b997ab628cc3d5641eb1.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/24/11G131336/Images/Chateau_du_Petit_Chene_new_exterior-45e054552475950faf7bf01d89df166e.jpg

