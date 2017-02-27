sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,006 Euro		-0,036
-1,76 %
WKN: A1W757 ISIN: CA2926717083 Ticker-Symbol: VO51 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGY FUELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENERGY FUELS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,982
2,074
15:35
1,992
2,064
15:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENERGY FUELS INC
ENERGY FUELS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERGY FUELS INC2,006-1,76 %