Optimized Hardware and Software Solution Increases Throughput and Efficiency for IoT and Video Services in 4G and 5G Networks; Maintains VM/VNF Mobility and Hardware-Independence

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS Netronome, a leading provider of high-performance intelligent networking solutions and a Nuage Networks from Nokia technology partner, today demonstrated that its Agilio® CX SmartNIC Platform with the Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) brings significantly higher overall NFV infrastructure performance. In addition to significantly increasing throughput, offloading the VXLAN encapsulation/de-encapsulation and match-action processing of network packets in an SDN environment frees up valuable processing cycles to run applications. Such performance and efficiency gains are delivered while maintaining hardware independence of virtual machines and virtual network functions.

"Telco operators have to prepare their NFV infrastructure for a ten-fold increase in mobile data and cloud workloads," said Sujal Das, chief strategy and marketing officer at Netronome. "With this impending deluge of processing requirements driven by IoT and video applications in 4G and 5G networks, operational efficiency of the data center infrastructure becomes paramount. The joint integration of the Agilio SmartNIC with Nuage Networks VSP addresses these challenges, enabling operators to deliver higher service levels and new services faster."

"Nuage Networks VSP has been deployed in enterprise and service provider clouds of all sizes and architectures," said Charles Ferland, VP of Business Development at Nuage Networks. "Our customers around the world have realized the benefits of SDN to eliminate constraints in deploying and managing their networks. Netronome takes that efficiency even further by providing hardware acceleration for SDN networking while preserving the flexibility of our platform."

Nuage Networks provides SDN and policy-based automation for cloud deployments. Designed for large enterprises and service providers, VSP supports clouds of all sizes and architectures from data center private clouds to WANs, to some of the largest public clouds in the world.

The Agilio CX 10GbE, 25GbE and 40GbE SmartNIC platforms from Netronome fully and transparently offload virtual switch and router datapath processing for networking functions such as overlays, security, load balancing and telemetry, enabling compute servers used for server-based networking and cloud computing to save critical CPU cores for application processing while delivering significantly higher performance. The Agilio CX platform features standard low-profile PCIe SmartNICs and software, designed for general-purpose x86 commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) rack servers, fitting needed operating system, power and form factor requirements. The Agilio OVS Software from Netronome significantly improves server-based networking performance and restores valuable CPU cores by offloading VRS functions to Agilio SmartNICs. The Agilio OVS Software package includes Netronome's innovative Express Virtio (XVIO) software. The advanced XVIO technology is based on and builds upon industry standard and open source technologies such as SR-IOV, Virtio and DPDK supported by OpenStack. The XVIO technology and software components are transparent and integrate easily with open source and commercial server networking software such Open vSwitch (OVS), as used in VSP. VMs and their applications do not require any changes, and all popular guest operating systems with standard Virtio drivers are supported.

The Agilio CX SmartNIC Platform with Nuage Networks VSP will be demonstrated in the Netronome booth (202MR) at Mobile World Congress, February 28 through March 3, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Register today to join Netronome and Nuage Networks for an upcoming online webinar "Cloud SDN Hardware Offload A Marriage Made in Heaven" at SDxCentral on April 21, 2017 at 10:00am Pacific Time to learn how hardware acceleration boosts the efficiency and lowers TCO of SDN clouds managed by Nuage Networks.

Supporting Resources

More information about Agilio CX SmartNICs

https://www.netronome.com/products/agilio-cx/

https://www.netronome.com/products/agilio-cx/ More information about OVS acceleration

https://www.netronome.com/solutions/open-vswitch-applications/overview/

https://www.netronome.com/solutions/open-vswitch-applications/overview/ More information about XVIO https://www.netronome.com/solutions/xvio/overview/

More information about server-based networking at Netronome:

https://www.netronome.com/what-we-do/

https://www.netronome.com/what-we-do/ More information about Nuage VSP

http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/virtualized-services-platform/

http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/virtualized-services-platform/ Register to Netronome and Nuage Networks DemoFriday Webinar on SDxCentral https://www.sdxcentral.com/event/netronome-agilio-smartnic-demofriday/

About Netronome

Netronome enables customers to increase the efficiency of their modern data center infrastructure, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and driving significantly higher revenue per server. Server-based networking has enabled rapid innovation and transformed the economics for data center compute and networking. However, such deployments are facing significant scaling and efficiency challenges with the rapid adoption of 10GbE and higher bandwidth network infrastructure. Netronome brings back much-needed scale and efficiency without compromising flexibility or the speed of innovation needed in today's cloud networks running businesses of all sizes. Netronome is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more about Netronome and its products, please visit www.netronome.com

Netronome, the Netronome logo, and Agilio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Netronome Systems, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners in the United States and other countries.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the rapidly growing IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net, read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005343/en/

Contacts:

Netronome:

Brian Sparks, +1 408-802-2775

VP Marketing Communications

Brian.sparks@netronome.com

or

Story PR:

Michael Schoolnik, +1 415-674-3816

Michael@storypr.com