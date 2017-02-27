Vungle Announces SDK V5 to Further Enhance the Consumer Ad Experience With 10 New Interactive In-App Video Templates

New Formats Paired with Vungle's Advanced Placement Technology Enables Unparalleled Publisher Customization, Control and Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vungle, the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads, today announced Vungle SDK 5.0, the latest offering in its commitment to delivering dynamic and unique ad experiences for performance marketers and app publishers worldwide. Among other advancements, the new Vungle SDK enables publishers to configure multiple ad placements within their app experience. Publishers gain the ability to leverage Vungle's unmatched scale of in-app video templates to customize the ads being delivered in every area of their app. Doing so allows them to precisely control and support a range of unique customer journeys.

"Vungle's SDK 5.0 is a game-changing release," said Martin Price, vice president of product at Vungle. "In addition to providing publishers with high-performing, customizable ad formats, Vungle now enables them to craft unique ad experiences that fit into existing content for consumer apps. This enables publishers to better understand what ad experiences drive higher conversions and revenue."

The Vungle SDK 5.0 launches alongside the release of more than 10 new Dynamic Templates, bringing the total to 15, which provide performance marketers even more creative treatments that can be scaled and optimized to run across a range of platforms and devices. These new templates complement Vungle's existing suite of Dynamic Templates that are already driving a 30 percent net conversion increase across the brands and gaming companies using them, including:

Township by Playrix, which is seeing up to a 58 percent conversion increase;

DomiNations by Nexon M, which is seeing a 82 percent conversion increase overall.

These increases were calculated by comparing the conversion lift of Dynamic Templates versus all other creatives combined. See a full list of available and upcoming templates here: vungle.com/dynamictemplates.

"Vungle's Dynamic Templates is a fantastic product that lets us test tons of different creative formats without any extra effort, ensuring we can always deliver the best user experience. We're always looking for new technologies that delight our players, so we are really excited about this product," said Chris Luhur, director of marketing at Pocket Gems.

"The release of these new Dynamic Templates provides additional monetization opportunities for the advertisers and publishers that rely on the Vungle platform," said Zain Jaffer, CEO of Vungle. "Advertisers can enhance the user experience with new engaging templates, while publishers can generate additional revenue streams by increasing the ad variety users see. With Dynamic Templates, both sides of the advertising equation benefit - which explains why partners that have adopted them are seeing a significant increase in returns."

The new Dynamic Templates are available in Vungle's existing SDK (vungle.com/sdk) and in the new SDK 5.0, which will be available for download next quarter. Sign up to receive regular updates: vungle.com/sdkv5.

Vungle's focus on technology and ad innovation have helped it reach a $300 million annual revenue run rate (ARR)for 2017, something very few companies have reached in the ad-tech industry. Vungle has also significantly increased adoption of its SDK, now in 40,000 mobile apps worldwide, which has grown by 125 percent year-over-year worldwide. Additionally, Vungle has once again been listed as a top consumer acquisition partner globally and across all platforms, according to AppsFlyer's most recent report, The AppsFlyer Performance Index.



Vungle also released its new "Mobile Advertising Benchmarks Report," which takes a close look at the state of the mobile advertising industry, including where consumers are spending the majority of their time, where marketers should focus ad spend. The report is available for download here.



ABOUT VUNGLE

Vungle is the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads. Advertisers depend on Vungle's creative and LTV optimization technologies to reach and acquire high-value users worldwide. Top publishers rely on Vungle to generate revenue with engaging video ads that enhance the user experience.

Trusted by 40,000+ mobile apps worldwide with key developer partners such as Supercell, King, Zynga, EA, Ubisoft, Smule and MZ, Google, Honda, Allstate, Procter and Gamble, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola and Nissan. Vungle serves 2 billion video views per month on 500+ million unique devices, and is consistently ranked #1 for cross-platform user retention by industry mobile performance indexes. Vungle is backed by Google Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, Crosslink Capital and SoftTechVC. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul.

Learn more at www.vungle.com or follow @Vungle.

