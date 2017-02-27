2017 Report: Global Market for Biopesticides and Synthetic Pesticides Should Reach $60.2 Billion in 2016 and $78.7 Billion by 2021, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a pesticide (synthetic and biopesticide) overview, organic farming and production overview, industry structure, and technology and patents sections. Information on the synthetic pesticide market, genetically modified (GM) seeds and the biopesticide market is explored. Additional information on the organic market for food products offers the reader an opportunity to assess the biopesticide market in relation to crop production and sale of organic foods.



Report includes



- An overview of the global biopesticides and synthetic pesticides industry, including technological developments, future trends, and emerging opportunities.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- The global supply and demand scenario broken down by applications and regions.

- Examination of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Discussion of emerging technologies.

- Relevant patent analysis.

- Profiles of major players in the industry



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Methodology

- Intended Audience

- Information Sources



2: Summary



3: Overview



- What Are Biopesticides?

- The Use Of Integrated Pest Management

- Advantages/Disadvantages Of Biopesticides

- Classification Of Biopesticides

- The Ideal Pesticide

- Impact Of Cost Of Production

- Acquisitions And Mergers

- Significant Trends

- Regional Analysis



4: Organic Farming And The Market For Products



- Feeding The World In A Sustainable Manner

- Market For Organically Cultivated Food

- Market Projections For Organically Farmed Products

- Certification Programs

- Organic Farming Producers

- Global Organic Farming Areas



5: Synthetic Pesticides And Genetically Modified Crops



- Historical Perspective On Synthetic Pesticides

- Synthetic Pesticide Demand

- Global Synthetic Pesticide Revenues

- Market Trends

- Future Of Synthetic Pesticides

- Development Of Genetically Modified Organisms

- GM Seed Market

- Important GM Seeds

- Regulation Of GM Crops

- Regional Analysis



6: Biopesticide Technology Review



- Classification Of Biopesticides

- Production Technology

- Technological Development Of Microbial Pesticides

- Commercial Production



7: Global Biopesticide Market



- Costs To Develop Biopesticdes

- Biopesticide Manufacturers

- Advantages Of Biopesticides

- Factors That Determine The Biopesticide Market

- Market Challenges

- Global Market For Biopesticides By Type

- Global Biopesticide Market By Type Of Crop

- Regional Analysis



8: Biopesticide Market In North America



- Biopesticide Market In The United States

- Biopesticide Market In Canada



9: Biopesticide Market In Central And South America



- Biopesticide Market In Brazil

- Biopesticide Market In Argentina

- Biopesticide Market In Mexico

- Biopesticide Market In Peru

- Biopesticide Market In Other Countries In Central And South America



10: Biopesticide Market In Europe And Russia



- Biopesticide Market In European Union

- Biopesticide Market In Other European Countries

- Biopesticide Market In The Russia



11: Biopesticide Market In The Middle East And Africa



- Biopesticide Market In The Middle East

- Biopesticide Market In Africa



12: Biopesticide Market In Asia



- Biopesticide Market In China

- Biopesticide Market In India

- Biopesticide Market In Japan

- Biopesticide Market In Other Asian Countries



13: Biopesticide Market In Oceania



- Biopesticide Market In Australia

- Biopesticide Market In New Zealand

- Biopesticide Market In Other Oceanic Countries



14: Global Regulations



- Important Biopesticides Control And Promotional Organizations

- The Americas

- Emra

- Asia



15: Patents



16: Company Profiles



- Actagro Llc

- AG Biochem Inc.

- Agbitech PTY Ltd.

- Agraquest Inc. (See Bayer Crop Science)

- Ajay Bio-Tech Ltd.

- Amvac Chemical (American Vanguard Corp.)

- Andermatt Biocontrol AG

- Arbico Organics

- Bayer Cropscience AG

- Bayer Cropscience Biologics Gmbh (Formerly Prophyta Biologischer Pfanzenschutz Gmbh)

- Basf Corp. (Formerly Becker Underwood Inc.)

- Bedoukian Research Inc.

- Bioag Alliance (Monsanto And Novozymes)

- Biologic Co.

- Biogard

- Biosafe Systems Llc

- Biotepp

- Bioworks Inc.

- Bonide Products

- Certis USA Llc

- Dow Agrosciences

- Dsm Food Specialties

- Embrapa Milho E Sorgo

- Greeneem

- Growth Products Ltd.

- Hebei Veyong Biochemical Co. Ltd.

- Hercon Environmental

- Isagro SPA

- Koppert Biological Systems

- Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

- Marrone Bio Innovations

- Monsanto Bioag

- Novozymes A/S

- Omnilytics Inc.

- Organic Materials Review Institue (OMRI)

- Phyllom Bioproducts

- Real IPM

- Rincon-Vitova Insectaries

- Russell IPM

- Soil Technologies Corp.

- Stockton Group

- Sumitomo Corp. (See Valent)

- Summit Chemical

- Suterra

- T. Stanes & Co.

- Troy Biosciences Inc.

- Tyratech Inc.

- Valent Biosciences Corp.

- Verdera OY

- Westbridge Agricultural Products



17: Technical Terms And Definitions



