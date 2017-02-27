sprite-preloader
27.02.2017 | 15:01
POWERSHARES GLOBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC - Notice of AGM

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 27 February 2017

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc

Re: Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc (the "Company") wish to announce that the AGM of the Company will be held at 11 am, on 23rd March 2017, at 6th Floor, 2 Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, Ireland.

A copy of the Notice of AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

William Fry +353 1 489 6530
Invesco PowerShares+44 207 065 3897

