Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it will be demonstrating how companies can utilize deviceWISE factory solutions to deploy Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions quickly and without custom coding. Widely accepted by leading fortune 500 customers for the past 10 years from Honda, to John Deere, and Johnson Johnson Vision Care it provides an answer to the challenge companies are facing when implementing new IIoT projects that integrate with in their automated factories.

The booth features a fully-operational-live-miniature factory which participants can interact with to see how the physical world interacts with the digital world. The miniature machines in the factory demo are controlled by programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and move products through a variety of stations all monitored and controlled by the Telit deviceWISE IoT software platform. On desktop and mobile devices, users can view real-time data being tracked, monitor the machines, control the machines, and analyze data in real time.

The deviceWISE factory solution platform serves IIoT and Industry 4.0 applications. It is deployed via an on-premise architecture. It features native PLC to IT connectivity and extends to secure, audited bi-directional communication outside of the factory. The demonstration will include both on-premise use cases as well as cloud applications.

Via the demo, event participants can experience firsthand how Telit's products and services transform silos of business layers into a cohesive, connected enterprise. This moves companies into an Industry 4.0 business model. By converging the plant floor, top floor (ERP) and cloud, companies can interface in real time with customers, suppliers, and the rest of their ecosystem.

Traditionally, to make this convergence happen, customers need a broad range of products, such as on-premise software, cloud connectivity options, data plans, SIM modules, firewalls and more. This broad range of needs requires deep knowledge in many areas as well as a significant effort of integration. This slows a company's progress to Industry 4.0. Telit answers this challenge by being the leading single-point of contact to bridge the IIoT knowledge and technical gaps. Knowing they can turn to Telit for any IIoT challenge, companies are confident they can turn any business idea into reality. This frees up companies to focus on what they are good at serving their customers better by creating better products and services.

"Our goal is that anyone can come to Telit, and we'll help them get their IIoT project off to a great start, with a solid foundation and be there with them every step along the way while their deployment grows," said Dubi Margalit, General Manager for Factory Solutions at Telit. "We've removed the custom programming challenge, which has always held back progress in connecting to the variety of legacy devices on the plant floor. Our users need not worry about the technical issues anymore. This frees them up to focus on conceiving new ideas for their business, because they have the confidence that they can turn them into reality."

Telit will demonstrate their end-to-end Internet of Things solutions in hall 5 booth E61 during Mobile World Congress February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain.

