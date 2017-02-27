Azcom Gains Momentum in 5G

MILAN, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 5G NORMA project, a part of the 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership, 5GPPP initiative is working to define flexible architectures to address the multiservice requirements of 5G. The key innovations involve adaptive decomposition and allocation of network functions based on network slice attributes. This enables service providers to optimize the network with best use of CapEx and OpEx constraints. A network slice or instance is a collection of network function instances including their required resources necessary to operate an end-to-end logical mobile network.

Azcom Technology is a partner of the 5G NORMA consortium and will be showcasing a 5G demonstrator at the Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona, Spain between Feb 27th and Mar 2nd, 2017. The demo illustrates ability to adaptively re-configure network function instances based on traffic type (e.g., 4K HD Video, data, digital voice etc.) that optimizes overall end-to-end performance. "Network slice re-configurations enable service providers to offer new and improved 5G services and end-users to have best quality of experience," said Dr. Satish Ananthaiyer, EVP, Business Development, Azcom Technology.

The key elements illustrating this novel concept include a complete LTE RAN system (eNodeB and EPC) provided by Azcom Technology and the network element known as Software Defined Mobile Network Controller (SDMC), provided by Nomor Research. The SDMC adaptively configures and controls the eNodeB. The Azcom eNodeB implements the 5G South Bound Interface that monitors resources shared among network slices. The SDMC controls both the fast and slow schedulers on the eNB providing appropriate network slice reconfiguration inputs with a goal to optimize spectrum usage and improve end user QoS/QoE.

About Azcom Technology

Azcom Technology, a leader in wireless communications with two decades of experience, provides a complete suite of software/hardware products with customization and design services to build LTE/HSPA+ wireless networks for tactical, public safety, mission critical, IoT and 5G applications. To address the evolving IoT market, Azcom is collaborating with many industry leading players to develop NB-IoT PHY/stack both for the network and the device. Azcom provides LTE traffic generator and testing solutions for NB-IoT and eMTC applications. In the automotive and avionics sectors, Azcom is working with several companies to build connectivity solutions and cloud based applications for data processing/storage. Azcom is headquartered in Milan, Italy with a design center in Gurgaon, India.

