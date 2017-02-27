Netcracker to Highlight Digital Transformation, Next-Gen BSS/OSS and Virtualization Enablement at Mobile World Congress 2017

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will showcase its comprehensive suite of solutions and services that enable digital transformation and lay the foundation for virtualization at Mobile World Congress 2017 from February 27-March 2, in Barcelona, Spain. Netcracker will exhibit in booth 2H31 at Fira Gran Via.

At Mobile World Congress, Netcracker will demonstrate the next evolution of its Cloud-Based Online Charging System (OCS) and highlight the expansion of NEC/Netcracker's partner program, Ecosystem 2.0. Netcracker will also showcase its broad suite of next-gen BSS/OSS and SDN/NFV solutions that enable digital transformation and help service providers commercialize and monetize new services across hybrid environments comprised of physical and virtual infrastructure.

Be sure to follow Netcracker at Mobile World Congress 2017 by using the hashtag NetcrackerMWC on Twitter.

Netcracker's Cloud-Based OCS: The Industry's First Always-Active Platform

As the industry's first always-active online charging system, Netcracker's Cloud-Based OCS is designed to help service providers rapidly monetize new digital services by addressing all of the key pain points associated with legacy, hardware-based charging systems. Netcracker's Cloud-Based OCS enables:

Always-on availability and deployment flexibility across physical and virtual environments.

Unparalleled cloud elasticity and scalability to keep up with the demands of VoLTE, virtualized, 5G and IoT services.

Converged revenue management scenarios with embedded analytics.

Netcracker recently announced that it has expanded its existing BSS partnership with Videotron, a Canada-based cable, internet, telephone and wireless service provider, by delivering its modernized OCS.

Ecosystem 2.0: Going Beyond VNF Onboarding to Commercialize Virtual Services Faster

NEC Corporation and Netcracker will also showcase Ecosystem 2.0, the next evolution in partner collaboration, at Mobile World Congress. Ecosystem 2.0 goes beyond VNF onboarding to solve operational and monetization issues associated with bringing new services to market. It enables service providers to:

Accelerate time-to-market with access to commercially ready services.

Enable continuous service innovation.

Leverage pre-integrated, best-of-breed VNFs with minimal risk.

Ecosystem 2.0 allows partners to:

Become part of NEC/Netcracker's business-driven solutions.

Enable seamless onboarding with access to an advanced partner portal with a dashboard that shows VNF statistics and feedback from service providers.

Certify their VNFs as commercially ready, working with market-leading service orchestration, service design and business management applications.

Netcracker Demonstrates Continued Market Leadership

Netcracker continues to stand out in the market, recently being named a "Leader" in Gartner's 2016 IRCM and OSS Magic Quadrants. Netcracker was also recognized as the industry's sole "Leader" in NFV Management and Orchestration by Current Analysis.

Netcracker's innovative solutions and services earned many other accolades in 2016, including two Product of the Year Awards from TMC, Fierce Markets' Customer Engagement Innovation Award as well as TM Forum's Digital World Award for its Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Business Agility.

Be sure to visit the Netcracker booth at MWC in Hall 2, Stand 2H31 and follow the NetcrackerMWC hashtag on Twitter.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005207/en/

Contacts:

Netcracker Technology

Joanna Larivee, +1-781-419-3374

Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com

or

SmartMark Communications for Netcracker

Juliet Shavit, +1-215-504-4272

jshavit@smartmarkusa.com